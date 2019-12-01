By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sparkling Water Summer Fruits Fruits 1 Litre

4.5(10)Write a review
Tesco Sparkling Water Summer Fruits Fruits 1 Litre
£ 0.45
£0.05/100ml

Offer

One glass
  • Energy21kJ 5kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 8kJ / 2kcal

Product Description

  • No added sugar carbonated summer fruits flavoured drink made with spring water, apple juice from concentrate and sweetener.
  • SPARKLING Specially blended for a sweet, berry taste Our drinks experts have been creating juices and fizzy drinks in Somerset for more than 30 years. We take pure spring water, and add bursts of fruity sweetness, with absolutely no artificial flavours.
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Spring Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate (2.0%), Citric Acid, Flavourings, Sweetener (Sucralose).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling Label. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 litre

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (250ml)
Energy8kJ / 2kcal21kJ / 5kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0.3g0.8g
Sugars0.2g0.5g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

10 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

HORRENDOUS

1 stars

Since they've changed the bottle design on this product is has been disgusting!! Tastes more like a watery kids fromage frais. Yuck.

Refreshingly healthy

5 stars

New bottles and definitely new taste. Very refreshing and very flavoursome. Wonderful to know you can have a refreshing drink without the calories

Great value

5 stars

Really refreshing and great value- liked by all the family

Great Fizzzzzzzz ,great flavor .

5 stars

I buy this allthe time,really refreshing and a great price.

Lovely taste

5 stars

Tastes really refreshing will buy again

Great value

5 stars

I regularly buy this flavoured water. It does actually taste like it should and is great value.

These are so fruity,its just what it says on the bottle.

5 stars

On a hot day fill a glass with ice,poor this drink over the ice,and boy it tastes so good. The other flavours are just as fruity,I just love these drinks,and so do any one that calls.

Lovely

5 stars

Best sparkling water

Great value

5 stars

Often buy this . It is good value for money and refreshing too

An super buy

5 stars

I buy this drink for the whole family . It’s fantastic drink at anytime of the day or night and it’s at a very good drink at meal times. It also comes at a very reasonable price .

