Tesco Sparkling Water Summer Fruits Fruits 1 Litre

HORRENDOUS
Since they've changed the bottle design on this product is has been disgusting!! Tastes more like a watery kids fromage frais. Yuck.
Refreshingly healthy
New bottles and definitely new taste. Very refreshing and very flavoursome. Wonderful to know you can have a refreshing drink without the calories
Great value
Really refreshing and great value- liked by all the family
Great Fizzzzzzzz ,great flavor .
I buy this allthe time,really refreshing and a great price.
Lovely taste
Tastes really refreshing will buy again
Great value
I regularly buy this flavoured water. It does actually taste like it should and is great value.
These are so fruity,its just what it says on the bottle.
On a hot day fill a glass with ice,poor this drink over the ice,and boy it tastes so good. The other flavours are just as fruity,I just love these drinks,and so do any one that calls.
Lovely
Best sparkling water
Great value
Often buy this . It is good value for money and refreshing too
An super buy
I buy this drink for the whole family . It’s fantastic drink at anytime of the day or night and it’s at a very good drink at meal times. It also comes at a very reasonable price .