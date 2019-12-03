Tesco Free From Raspberry Passion Fruit Yogurt 4X100g

Tasty
I was expecting this yoghurt to be quite bland, but it is really delicious and makes things easier for me in my transition to eating more products that are not derived from animals! Thanks Tesco good job!
Delicious
Absolutely delicious. Love these yoghurts.
Gorgeous
These are delicious. Can you make your fruit yogurts in larger pots please.
Good quality and price. Perfect for lunchboxes
Absolutely Yummy
I've been eating these puddings for a few years, i prefer raspberry & passion fruit. I have at least one if not two a day! They aren't too sweet and to be honest they have same texture and taste of regular yoghurts.