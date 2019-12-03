By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Raspberry Passion Fruit Yogurt 4X100g

5(5)Write a review
£ 1.25
£0.31/100g
One pot
  • Energy358kJ 85kcal
    4%
  • Fat2.1g
    3%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars12.0g
    13%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 358kJ / 85kcal

Product Description

  • Fermented sweetened soya alternative to yogurt with raspberry purée and passion fruit juice, enriched with calcium.
  • FREE FROM MILK, GLUTEN & WHEAT
  • Source of calcium
  • Gluten, wheat and milk free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 400g
  • Source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Sugar, Raspberry Purée (8%), Soya Bean (7%), Passion Fruit Juice (2%), Calcium Phosphate, Thickeners (Pectin, Carob Gum), Flavouring, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Concentrated Elderberry Juice, Yogurt Cultures.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in France

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

Net Contents

4 x 100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pot (100g)
Energy358kJ / 85kcal358kJ / 85kcal
Fat2.1g2.1g
Saturates0.3g0.3g
Carbohydrate12.5g12.5g
Sugars12.0g12.0g
Fibre0.6g0.6g
Protein3.7g3.7g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Calcium120mg (15%NRV)120mg (15%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty

5 stars

I was expecting this yoghurt to be quite bland, but it is really delicious and makes things easier for me in my transition to eating more products that are not derived from animals! Thanks Tesco good job!

Delicious

5 stars

Absolutely delicious. Love these yoghurts.

Gorgeous

5 stars

These are delicious. Can you make your fruit yogurts in larger pots please.

Good quality and price. Perfect for lunchboxes

5 stars

Good quality and price. Perfect for lunchboxes

Absolutely Yummy

5 stars

I've been eating these puddings for a few years, i prefer raspberry & passion fruit. I have at least one if not two a day! They aren't too sweet and to be honest they have same texture and taste of regular yoghurts.

