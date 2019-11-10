By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Natural Yogurt 500G

Tesco Free From Natural Yogurt 500G
£ 1.25
£0.25/100g
1/5 of a pot
  • Energy192kJ 46kcal
    2%
  • Fat2.6g
    4%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 192kJ / 46kcal

Product Description

  • Fermented unsweetened plain soya alternative to yogurt, enriched with calcium.
  • FREE FROM MILK, GLUTEN & WHEAT
  FREE FROM MILK, GLUTEN & WHEAT
  • Source of calcium
  • Gluten, wheat and milk free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 500g
  • Source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Hulled Soya Bean (9%), Calcium Phosphate, Yogurt Cultures.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in France

Preparation and Usage

  • Stir well before serving.
  • Serving Suggestion
  • Can be consumed plain, with fruits or cereals or as a cooking ingredients for sauces and dips.

Number of uses

Pack contains 5 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City.,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5 of a pot (100g)
Energy192kJ / 46kcal192kJ / 46kcal
Fat2.6g2.6g
Saturates0.4g0.4g
Carbohydrate1.0g1.0g
Sugars0.4g0.4g
Fibre0.1g0.1g
Protein4.6g4.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Calcium120mg (15%NRV)120mg (15%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Nice and thick

5 stars

Better than the Alpro for sure

The best one

5 stars

I love it!

It’s a staple in my house. So versatile like a pla

5 stars

It’s a staple in my house. So versatile like a plain Yogurt should be. not sweet or flavoured. Nice taste. Can be used as yogurt for puddings or fruit Salads but equally can be used for savoury dishes like a base for sour cream or raita

Best plain soya yoghurt

5 stars

Much prefer this to alpro plain soya yoghurt. It doesnt seem to have that soy taste or the other unnecessary added ingredients

Understated, fresh and versatile-No added sugar..!

5 stars

This yogurt is in my weekly shop. I do have concerns about Soya production but compared to the environmental impact of Dairy it seems to come out on top if used with care..(also i think the majority of Soya is fed to live stock so it remains a complex issue). There is often going to be a compromise when choosing an alternative so it is worth noting that this yogurt contains no sugar, which i really appreciate as lots of foods are loaded with sugars to enhance flavour. It reminds me a little of a french set yogurt though not quite as firm..i stick a table spoon into it and give it a good stir until it is this and creamy. It has a very subtle flavour and makes for a refreshing breakfast or snack with fruit, seeds, etc; even a drizzle of honey. It is also perfect for making Raita and just plain is a great accompaniment to curry and bean chilli. A versatile yogurt that wouldn't want to be without it.

Would be nice if.......

3 stars

I found the yogurt to be a little bit too runny., (hence 3 stars). I tried it first on it's own. Not pleasant, and it's like drinking milk. I have since starting to add sliced banana, some Eat Natural toasted granola and topped with Acacia honey. It's really nice as a breakfast or snack or pudding. Also being type 1 diabetic it doesn't send my sugars levels up. I will continue eating it as it's better value for money, but would be nicer if it were a little thicker, please Tesco.

Not nice at all, sorry.

2 stars

I'm sorry Tesco, but this is a pale imitation of the Alpro Plain Soy Yogurt. It is lumpy, almost free of flavour, and yet it has a bitter 'finish'. My local Tesco has not had the Alpro on the shelf recently when I have been in, so I tried this instead. No more! Please ask Princes Risborough branch to order in the Alpro one - it's so much nicer.

Yuck!

1 stars

Tastes disgusting, pay the extra 25p an go for the Alpro brand, it is much more tastier and creamier. This Tesco version is Gritty and watery.

Sadly this does not resemble yogurt at all & unfor

1 stars

Sadly this does not resemble yogurt at all & unfortunately tastes truly manufactured which is exactly what it is. I also question the sustainability of soya production & it’s environmental impact.

Give it a go. Why choose big brands?

5 stars

A delicious soya yogurt. Have been buying this for years and will continue to do so. Decent price to pay for a quality product. Only buy Alpro as a last resort.

