Tesco Free From Mango Yogurt 4X100g

- Energy361kJ 86kcal4%
- Fat2.1g3%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars12.5g14%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 361kJ / 86kcal
Product Description
- Fermented sweetened smooth soya alternative to yogurt with mango puree, enriched with calcium.
- FREE FROM MILK, GLUTEN & WHEAT
- Source of calcium
- Gluten, wheat and milk free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Mango Purée (10%), Sugar, Soya Bean (7%), Thickeners (Pectin, Carob Gum), Calcium Phosphate, Flavouring, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Yogurt Cultures.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Produce of
Produced in France
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
4 x 100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
One pot (100g)
|Energy
|361kJ / 86kcal
|361kJ / 86kcal
|Fat
|2.1g
|2.1g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|12.8g
|12.8g
|Sugars
|12.5g
|12.5g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.4g
|Protein
|3.7g
|3.7g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Calcium
|120mg (15%NRV)
|120mg (15%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
