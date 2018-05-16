By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Mango Yogurt 4X100g

Tesco Free From Mango Yogurt 4X100g
£ 1.25
£0.31/100g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 361kJ / 86kcal

Product Description

  • Fermented sweetened smooth soya alternative to yogurt with mango puree, enriched with calcium.
  • FREE FROM MILK, GLUTEN & WHEAT
  • Source of calcium
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 400g
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Mango Purée (10%), Sugar, Soya Bean (7%), Thickeners (Pectin, Carob Gum), Calcium Phosphate, Flavouring, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Yogurt Cultures.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in France

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Net Contents

4 x 100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pot (100g)
Energy361kJ / 86kcal361kJ / 86kcal
Fat2.1g2.1g
Saturates0.3g0.3g
Carbohydrate12.8g12.8g
Sugars12.5g12.5g
Fibre0.4g0.4g
Protein3.7g3.7g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Calcium120mg (15%NRV)120mg (15%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

