Miracle Gro Patch Magic 1Kg

Grass Seed, Feed & Coir 50% thicker grass, with half the water Contains coir, grass seed & plant food Superior quality - free from agricultural grasses Seed mixture for amenity use. UK declaration Nitrogenous fertiliser (1-0-0) (urea) Nitrogen (N) total 1.0% EIRE declaration Low nutrient urea type fertiliser (1-0-0) Nitrogen (N) total 1.0% Ureic nitrogen (N) 1.0% 7.5% (76g) seed 85.6% (869g) coir 3.9% (40g) feed (poly-S NPK 38-0-0) 3% (30g) starch

Miracle-Gro Patch Magic® Getting the results you want when you seed can be a challenge, that's why we created Miracle-Gro® Patch Magic®. The only revolutionary patching mix that takes care of the seed for you so you can grow thick beautiful grass Anywhere! Even on concrete! Grow thick, beautiful grass Anywhere - Guaranteed! How Miracle-Gro® Patch Magic® works Grass Seed: Miracle-Gro® best high performance grass seed. Coir: Absorbs 6x its weight in water and expands to surround the seed in a moist protective layer. Fertiliser: Exclusive controlled release technology feeds seedlings to jumpstart growth. Tackifier (binder): Helps keep seed from washing away. Results in 4 days† †First shoots in 4 days when grown under ideal conditions. Result may vary. Grows grass twice as thick* *Than ordinary seed in greenhouse testing, when both received less than optimal watering. Results may vary. For best results follow watering directions.

Grows anywhere guaranteed! For dry, sunny, shady & high traffic areas Up to 13 patches based on a 45cm diameter First shoots in just 4 days Grows 2 x thicker than ordinary grass seed

Pack size: 1KG

Produce of

Made in the UK. Packed in the EU (UK)

Net Contents

1015g ℮

Preparation and Usage