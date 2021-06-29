Miracle Gro Patch Magic 1Kg

Miracle Gro Patch Magic 1Kg

3.2(27)
£12.50

£12.50/kg

Grass Seed, Feed & Coir50% thicker grass, with half the waterContains coir, grass seed & plant food Superior quality - free from agricultural grassesSeed mixture for amenity use.UK declarationNitrogenous fertiliser (1-0-0) (urea)Nitrogen (N) total 1.0%EIRE declarationLow nutrient urea type fertiliser (1-0-0)Nitrogen (N) total 1.0%Ureic nitrogen (N) 1.0%7.5% (76g) seed85.6% (869g) coir3.9% (40g) feed(poly-S NPK 38-0-0)3% (30g) starch
Miracle-Gro Patch Magic®Getting the results you want when you seed can be a challenge, that's why we created Miracle-Gro® Patch Magic®.The only revolutionary patching mix that takes care of the seed for you so you can grow thick beautiful grass Anywhere! Even on concrete!Grow thick, beautiful grass Anywhere - Guaranteed!How Miracle-Gro® Patch Magic® worksGrass Seed:Miracle-Gro® best high performance grass seed.Coir:Absorbs 6x its weight in water and expands to surround the seed in a moist protective layer.Fertiliser:Exclusive controlled release technology feeds seedlings to jumpstart growth.Tackifier (binder):Helps keep seed from washing away.Results in 4 days††First shoots in 4 days when grown under ideal conditions. Result may vary.Grows grass twice as thick**Than ordinary seed in greenhouse testing, when both received less than optimal watering. Results may vary.For best results follow watering directions.
Grows anywhere guaranteed!For dry, sunny, shady & high traffic areasUp to 13 patches based on a 45cm diameterFirst shoots in just 4 daysGrows 2 x thicker than ordinary grass seed
Pack size: 1KG

Produce of

Made in the UK. Packed in the EU (UK)

Net Contents

1015g ℮

Preparation and Usage

How to useRakeRemove dead grass, loosen soil and give a thorough soaking with water.ShakeApply evenly. Ensure soil is still visible so seeds have enough space to germinate. For thin areas apply half as much.WaterWater thoroughly until dark brown. As the coir begins to turn a lighter brown, add more water.Where to grow - anywhereGrows in full sunGrows in dense shadeGrows in high traffic areasGrows on slopes****Subject to proper care.When to useUse anytime between March and September. After opening, use Miracle-Gro® Patch Magic® within the season.

