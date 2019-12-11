Cawoods Jumbo Salted Cod Cutlets 350G

- Energy474kJ 112kcal5.6%
- Fat0.5g0.7%
- Saturates0.0g0%
- Sugars0.0g0%
- Salt3.22g53.7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 508kJ/121kcal
Product Description
- Dry Salted Jumbo Cod Cutlets
- The perfect Caribbean Cuisine, once this dry cured and salted fish has been bathed and soaked to dissipate excess salt it will remain a good source of protein, low in fat and sugar free.
- Naturally high in protein
- Low fat
- Sugar free
- Pack size: 350g
Information
Ingredients
Cod (Fish) 99%, Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeUnder warm conditions products life will be reduced. To maintain product quality in warm conditions keep refrigerated.
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation Instructions:
- Soak fish in a basin with cold water for 24 hours.
- Change the water several times.
- The product will rehydrate and de-salt.
- Cook to your recipe
- Once soaked, keep refrigerated and cook within 48 hours.
- To be cooked before consumption.
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Cawoods (Fishcurers) Ltd,
- Estate Road 6,
- South Humberside Industrial Estate,
- Grimsby,
- DN31 2TG.
- If you require specific advice on how to use Cawoods branded product, please email info @cawoodsfish.com. For all other products, please see www.cawoodsfish.com
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|508kJ/121kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|of which saturates
|0.0g
|Carbohydrates
|0.0g
|of which sugars
|0.0g
|Protein
|29g
|Salt
|18.4g
