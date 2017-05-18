We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Britney Spears Curious Eau De Toilette 100Ml

Britney Spears Curious Eau De Toilette 100Ml

4.5(24)
£20.00

£20.00/100ml

Curious Eau de Parfum SprayLarge 100ml sizeFloral, Fresh, Woody fragrance for womenScent released in 2004
Originally released in 2004, Curious by Britney Spears is a Floral, Fresh, Woody fragrance for Women. This is a 100ml Spray Eau de Parfum. The large size of this bottle makes it excellent value for money.
Pack size: 100ML

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat., Parfum/Fragrance, Water/Aqua/Eau, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-di-t-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Citral, Citronellol, Farnesol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Isoeugenol, Limonene, Linalool, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Ethylhexyl Salicylate

Net Contents

100ml ℮

