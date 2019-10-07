By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sweet & Sour Stir Fry Sauce 120G

Tesco Sweet & Sour Stir Fry Sauce 120G
£ 0.50
£0.42/100g
Half of a pouch contains
  • Energy226kJ 53kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars10.7g
    12%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 377kJ / 89kcal

Product Description

  • An Oriental inspired sweet and sour sauce with pineapple juice, onions and peppers.
  • A classic sweet and tangy sauce with pineapple juice and peppers. Great with chicken, prawns or pork.
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Vinegar, Pineapple Juice (4%), Onions (4%), Modified Maize Starch, Tomato Paste, Green Pepper (1%), Red Pepper (1%), Glucose Syrup, Fructose Syrup, Soy Sauce, Garlic, Carrot Juice, Ginger, Rice Bran Oil, Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Soy Sauce contains: Water, Soya Bean, Salt, Fructose Syrup, Wheat.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Produced in Thailand

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Pouch. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

120g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsHalf of a pouch (60g) contains
Energy377kJ / 89kcal226kJ / 53kcal
Fat0.9g0.5g
Saturates0.2g0.1g
Carbohydrate19.9g12.0g
Sugars17.8g10.7g
Fibre0.2g0.1g
Protein0.3g0.2g
Salt1.1g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

