Tesco Sweet & Sour Stir Fry Sauce 120G

- Energy226kJ 53kcal3%
- Fat0.5g1%
- Saturates0.1g1%
- Sugars10.7g12%
- Salt0.7g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 377kJ / 89kcal
Product Description
- An Oriental inspired sweet and sour sauce with pineapple juice, onions and peppers.
- A classic sweet and tangy sauce with pineapple juice and peppers. Great with chicken, prawns or pork.
- Pack size: 120g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Vinegar, Pineapple Juice (4%), Onions (4%), Modified Maize Starch, Tomato Paste, Green Pepper (1%), Red Pepper (1%), Glucose Syrup, Fructose Syrup, Soy Sauce, Garlic, Carrot Juice, Ginger, Rice Bran Oil, Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract).
Soy Sauce contains: Water, Soya Bean, Salt, Fructose Syrup, Wheat.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.
Produce of
Produced in Thailand
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Pouch. Mixed Material not currently recycled
Net Contents
120g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|Half of a pouch (60g) contains
|Energy
|377kJ / 89kcal
|226kJ / 53kcal
|Fat
|0.9g
|0.5g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|19.9g
|12.0g
|Sugars
|17.8g
|10.7g
|Fibre
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Protein
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
