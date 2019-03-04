By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lindt Nocciolatte 40G

Lindt Nocciolatte 40G
£ 0.80
£2.00/100g

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate with hazelnut filling and whole hazelnuts (7%)
  • Pack size: 40g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Hazelnuts (13%), Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Low-fat Cocoa, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% minimum, Milk Solids: 20% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain other Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.

Produce of

Manufactured in Italy

Name and address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli SpA,
  • IT-21056 Induno Olona (VA).

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (U.K.) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • www.lindt.com

Net Contents

40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 2318 kJ / 556 kcal
Fat 35 g
of which saturates 18 g
Carbohydrate 51 g
of which sugars 49 g
Protein 7,1 g
Salt 0,29 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

