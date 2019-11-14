Tesco Skinless & Boneless Pink Salmon 170G

Inedible
If you research where this disgusting pulped mess comes from and what it probably is, you also will throw it in the bin. Tesco used to sell a good product of this nature, but no longer.
One wonders is it worth the battle with the tin
The actual salmon is fine but the tin is a nightmare to open so unless you have a really good electric opener ( even a Kenwood one struggles) just don’t bother Use to be able to get John West skinless and boneless salmon but Tesco have removed from their range??? I have purchased another tin until I can get elsewhere to buy a non Tesco Tin
Not Red!
Bought this because Red salmon has been out of stock for weeks along with a number of other favourite items.
Good Quality / Good Value
I regularly purchase this in preference to other brands.