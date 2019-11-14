By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Skinless & Boneless Pink Salmon 170G

2.5(4)Write a review
Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

½ of a can
  • Energy492kJ 117kcal
    6%
  • Fat4.1g
    6%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 579kJ / 138kcal

Product Description

  • Wild Pacific pink salmon.
  • Caught in the wild
  • Pack size: 170g

Information

Ingredients

Pink Salmon (Fish) (99%), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Produced in the USA

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

170g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (85g)
Energy579kJ / 138kcal492kJ / 117kcal
Fat4.8g4.1g
Saturates0.9g0.8g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein23.6g20.1g
Salt0.9g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

4 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Inedible

1 stars

If you research where this disgusting pulped mess comes from and what it probably is, you also will throw it in the bin. Tesco used to sell a good product of this nature, but no longer.

One wonders is it worth the battle with the tin

1 stars

The actual salmon is fine but the tin is a nightmare to open so unless you have a really good electric opener ( even a Kenwood one struggles) just don’t bother Use to be able to get John West skinless and boneless salmon but Tesco have removed from their range??? I have purchased another tin until I can get elsewhere to buy a non Tesco Tin

Not Red!

3 stars

Bought this because Red salmon has been out of stock for weeks along with a number of other favourite items.

Good Quality / Good Value

5 stars

I regularly purchase this in preference to other brands.

