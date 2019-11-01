By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Beyonce Heat Eau De Parfum F 100Ml

5(16)Write a review
image 1 of Beyonce Heat Eau De Parfum F 100Ml
£ 24.00
£24.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Eau de Parfum Natural Spray
  • Features notes of rare, alluring, sensual flowers
  • Includes top notes of a radiant bouquet of magnolia & red vanilla orchid
  • 100ml eau de parfum
  • Originally released in 2010, Heat by Beyonce is a Floral fragrance for Women. This is a 100ml Spray Eau de Parfum. The large size of this bottle makes it excellent value for money.
  • Pack size: 100ML

Information

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat, Aqua/Water/Eau, Parfum/Fragrance, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Benzophenone-3, Hexyl Cinnamal, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Citronellol, Linalool, Limonene, Benzyl Benzoate, Propylene Glycol, Geraniol, Hydroxycitronellal, Benzyl Cinnamate, Coumarin, Amyl Cinnamal, Citral, Benzyl Salicylate, BHT, Acrylates/Octylacrylamide Copolymer, Hydrolyzed Jojoba Esters, FD&C Red No. 4 (CI 14700), FD&C Yellow No. 6 (CI 15985), FD&C Yellow No.5 (CI 19140)

Produce of

Made in USA

Warnings

  • WARNING: FLAMMABLE

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: FLAMMABLE

16 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

no scent worse than cheap perfume

1 stars

rubbish no smell it's a dear worse than cheap perfume.

great

5 stars

good value for the money. smells nice would recommend

Great Perfume

5 stars

Bought this last month and really love it. Great perfume.

Great Value

5 stars

This is my daughter's favourite perfume, but the greatest value I've had to date. Speedy delivery too. Thank you

Nice perfume.

5 stars

My girlfriend love this. Great value for money. Very nice smell.

Great scent great value

5 stars

Bought for my two daughters for Xmas stocking fillers - could afford this as they were so reasonable

Gorgous Scent

5 stars

Excellent value, would normally pay so much more for this scent.

Great features

5 stars

I bought this a month ago and my mum is so happy, she said he skin is glowing and if she needs anything else for her beauty she will definitely get it from tesco.

My new favourite perfume

5 stars

Baught as was a good price and has turned out to be my new favourite perfume! Considering im so fussy I'm impressed!

Excellent

5 stars

Excellent product, would definitely buy again...!!!

1-10 of 16 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

