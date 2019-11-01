Beyonce Heat Eau De Parfum F 100Ml

no scent worse than cheap perfume
rubbish no smell it's a dear worse than cheap perfume.
great
good value for the money. smells nice would recommend
Great Perfume
Bought this last month and really love it. Great perfume.
Great Value
This is my daughter's favourite perfume, but the greatest value I've had to date. Speedy delivery too. Thank you
Nice perfume.
My girlfriend love this. Great value for money. Very nice smell.
Great scent great value
Bought for my two daughters for Xmas stocking fillers - could afford this as they were so reasonable
Gorgous Scent
Excellent value, would normally pay so much more for this scent.
Great features
I bought this a month ago and my mum is so happy, she said he skin is glowing and if she needs anything else for her beauty she will definitely get it from tesco.
My new favourite perfume
Baught as was a good price and has turned out to be my new favourite perfume! Considering im so fussy I'm impressed!
Excellent
Excellent product, would definitely buy again...!!!