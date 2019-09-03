By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Lussac St Emillion 75Cl

Product Description

  • 2018 Montagne Saint Emilion AOC. Appellation Montagne St. Emilion Controlee. Product of France. Grand Vin de Bordeaux
  • The best classic grapes from Bordeaux have been harvested from vineyards on the right bank of Bordeaux’s Gironde estuary. This smooth, full bodied red wine has been carefully blended to obtain the typical blackcurrant, cedar wood and savoury spice flavours of Montagne Saint Emilion. This wine brings out the best in roasted red meats, pork and light game. Store horizontally in a cool, dark place.
  • Wine of Bordeaux, France
  • Bold & full bodied
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • This smooth, full-bodied red wine has been carefully blended to obtain the typical blackcurrant, cedar wood and savoury spice flavours of Montagne Saint Emilion.

Region of Origin

Bordeaux

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Yvon Mau

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Pierre Viellefosse

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon

Vinification Details

  • Following harvest where the grapes are hand picked, the grapes are brought to the winery for vinification in stainless steel tanks using the cool fermentation technique. This allows for all the freshness to stay in the grapes to produce a lovely aromatic wine.

History

  • Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon grapes have been harvested from vineyards on the right bank of Bordeaux's Gironde estuary.

Regional Information

  • Coming from the famous region of St Emilion, which is on the right bank of Bordeaux. This region is famous for producing wines of great depth and character.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years

Storage

Store horizontally in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Product of France

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Yvon Mau SA,
  • Rue Ste Petronille,
  • Gironde Sur Dropt,
  • 33190,
  • France.

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy325kJ / 78kcal406kJ / 98kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Excellent wine

5 stars

excellent wine very good taste and goes with everything I love it Easy to drink and very enjoyable

A Great Buy

5 stars

I tried this wine for the first time last week and felt compelled to write as I don't feel the other comments reflect the wine. I felt it was a lovely rounded red that went perfect with our meal. Approachable, fruity and Bordeaux, as it should be. Great value as you can pay a lot more for a wine like this

An appalling wine

1 stars

I have enjoyed some good Tesco wines particularly their full-bodied Australian examples. This wine tasted of watered down vinegar and nothing else. £9 down the sink. It's a pity we have no protection from such costly rubbish. I would have given it zero stars if I could because it did not have a single redeeming feature.

Not worthy to be called the "Finest"

2 stars

We bought this as one of several different wines to try out when discount of 25% was being offered on 6 or more bottles. We were disappointed. It was a bit acid, almost rough, particularly in comparison with the Calvet Saint Emilion, which we were also trying. Normally the Calvet is £3 more expensive, but a special offer had brought them to the same price, and the Calvet knocked the socks off this "Tesco Finest". Actually we would gladly have paid the extra £3 for the Calvet, because that was a pleasure to drink, while the "Tesco Finest" was not.

Chateau Haut Langlande

2 stars

First bottle from the shop really good, bought a case and found it disappointing! I think it need laying down for a couple of years?

MONTAGNE ST EMILION

4 stars

I have found wines from St Emilion over several years reign supreme in the Bordeaux region. This wine is a good example of the lower end of the many wines in this region. It has the distinctive taste of Bordeaux and at the discount price is such value. Buy why you still can.

Very disappointing

1 stars

Despite its pedigree it is watery with little taste or depth. Tastes nothing like a St. Emilion It is drinkable, but only as a vin de table.I have been to St. Emilion and tasted from different areas going back 40 years.

Excellent value claret

5 stars

Really excellent value claret with great body and typical 'vegetal ' taste and nose. At this price it's a steal!

Superb Claret

5 stars

Just my cup of alcoholic tea at a bargain price of £7.99. None of that vulgar sweet fruit at all thank goodness...just lovely dry, brooding herbal flavours and essence of lavender stems with a hint of flint. Tannins in that beautiful buffer zone between hard and soft . I'm impressed!

A Flat wine that does not impress

1 stars

As a novice who just likes the odd drink of wine I thought I would try this as it was on offer at my Tesco Store. I tend to stick to Australian wines having tried the odd French wine and found them to be a disappointment. This wine was no different. It was flat, having the taste of being watered down and lacking any body. Over priced for a below average wine. Sorry but I will not be buying this again.

