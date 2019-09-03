Tesco Finest Lussac St Emillion 75Cl

Excellent wine
excellent wine very good taste and goes with everything I love it Easy to drink and very enjoyable
A Great Buy
I tried this wine for the first time last week and felt compelled to write as I don't feel the other comments reflect the wine. I felt it was a lovely rounded red that went perfect with our meal. Approachable, fruity and Bordeaux, as it should be. Great value as you can pay a lot more for a wine like this
An appalling wine
I have enjoyed some good Tesco wines particularly their full-bodied Australian examples. This wine tasted of watered down vinegar and nothing else. £9 down the sink. It's a pity we have no protection from such costly rubbish. I would have given it zero stars if I could because it did not have a single redeeming feature.
Not worthy to be called the "Finest"
We bought this as one of several different wines to try out when discount of 25% was being offered on 6 or more bottles. We were disappointed. It was a bit acid, almost rough, particularly in comparison with the Calvet Saint Emilion, which we were also trying. Normally the Calvet is £3 more expensive, but a special offer had brought them to the same price, and the Calvet knocked the socks off this "Tesco Finest". Actually we would gladly have paid the extra £3 for the Calvet, because that was a pleasure to drink, while the "Tesco Finest" was not.
Chateau Haut Langlande
First bottle from the shop really good, bought a case and found it disappointing! I think it need laying down for a couple of years?
MONTAGNE ST EMILION
I have found wines from St Emilion over several years reign supreme in the Bordeaux region. This wine is a good example of the lower end of the many wines in this region. It has the distinctive taste of Bordeaux and at the discount price is such value. Buy why you still can.
Very disappointing
Despite its pedigree it is watery with little taste or depth. Tastes nothing like a St. Emilion It is drinkable, but only as a vin de table.I have been to St. Emilion and tasted from different areas going back 40 years.
Excellent value claret
Really excellent value claret with great body and typical 'vegetal ' taste and nose. At this price it's a steal!
Superb Claret
Just my cup of alcoholic tea at a bargain price of £7.99. None of that vulgar sweet fruit at all thank goodness...just lovely dry, brooding herbal flavours and essence of lavender stems with a hint of flint. Tannins in that beautiful buffer zone between hard and soft . I'm impressed!
A Flat wine that does not impress
As a novice who just likes the odd drink of wine I thought I would try this as it was on offer at my Tesco Store. I tend to stick to Australian wines having tried the odd French wine and found them to be a disappointment. This wine was no different. It was flat, having the taste of being watered down and lacking any body. Over priced for a below average wine. Sorry but I will not be buying this again.