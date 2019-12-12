By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Evian Pure Glass Bottle 750 Ml

Evian Pure Glass Bottle 750 Ml
Product Description

  • Still Natural Mineral
  • Naturally pure: evian water is delicately crafted by nature over a 15 year journey through the French Alps, for a unique balance of minerals.
  • By 2025, evian® will become a 100% circular brand, making all of its plastic bottles from 100% recycled plastic, seeking zero plastic bottle waste. Visit: http://circular.evian.eco/ for more information.
  • All natural mineral waters are naturally pure.
  • Bottled at Cachat Spring
  • Pack size: 750ml

Information

Ingredients

evian Natural Mineral Water

Storage

Store in a clean cool, dry place away from light, strong odours and chemicals.Best before date indicated on bottle.

Warnings

  • For hygienic reasons this bottle is intended for the exclusive use of evian Natural Mineral Water

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Danone Waters UK & Ireland,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.

Return to

  • Danone Waters UK & Ireland,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • Helpline (UK) 0800 4580366 (ROI) 1800 949993.
  • evian.com
  • http://circular.evian.eco/

Net Contents

75cl

Nutrition

Typical ValuesMineral composition:
Calcium Ca++80
Magnesium Mg++26
Sodium Na+6.5
Potassium K+1
Silica Si0215
Bicarbonates HC03-360
Sulphates S04--14
Chlorides Cl-10
Nitrates N03-3.8
Dry residue 180° C: 345mg/L- pH = 7.2-

Safety information

For hygienic reasons this bottle is intended for the exclusive use of evian Natural Mineral Water

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

