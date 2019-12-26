By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Milkybar Barn Easter Egg Gift Set

image 1 of Milkybar Barn Easter Egg Gift Set

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 5.00
£5.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

Product Description

  • A Milkybar Cow hollow white chocolate figure with a white chocolate egg.
  • www.milkybar.co.uk
  • Good to remember
  • Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
  • Milkybar is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com
  • We love milk at Milkybar®, which is why we've added even more of it to our chocolate. The same delicious taste that you and your family know and love but with milk as our No.1 ingredient. It's simple stuff!
  • Milkybar® Milkybarn contains a delicious creamy-tasting, smooth white chocolate hollow cow and egg that has no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. Milkybar® still maintains strong milk credentials today and its simple, uncomplicated recipe is loved by both kids and adults.
  • Did you know? Milkybar® was created in 1937 as a non-vitaminized variant of Nestlé's new pharmaceutical milk product, when the company almost exclusively manufactured milk products. Such sterile milk products were trusted by parents to help their children's development without the bacterial risks of fresh milk.
  • Both kids and adults love the delicious taste of Milkybar® so why not enjoy simple moments with Milkybar® available in bars, blocks and buttons.
  • Milkybar® is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com
  • Have you tried Milkybar Mini Eggs yet? Another novel chocolate treat for Springtime!
  • Delicious creamy white chocolate hollow cow and egg
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Gluten, Peanuts, Soya, Tree Nuts
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store cool and dry. For best before end see base.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  Warning. Not suitable for children under 36 months. Small parts. Choking hazard.

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

  • Every care is taken to ensure that this product reaches you in good condition. If it does not, please return the pack and its contents to the Consumer Services Manager at the York address stating when and where it was purchased. We shall be pleased to reimburse your purchase and postage costs. This guarantee applies to the UK and ROI only. Your statutory rights are not affected.
Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

160g ℮

Safety information

Warning. Not suitable for children under 36 months. Small parts. Choking hazard.

    • Delicious creamy white chocolate hollow cow and egg
    • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
    • Egg Shell
    • Milkybar Cow

    Ingredients

    Whole and Skimmed Milk Powder (36.8%), Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fat (Palm/Shea/Sal/Mango Kernel), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavouring, White Chocolate contains Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter

