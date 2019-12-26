Milkybar Barn Easter Egg Gift Set

Product Description
- A Milkybar Cow hollow white chocolate figure with a white chocolate egg.
- Good to remember
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
- We love milk at Milkybar®, which is why we've added even more of it to our chocolate. The same delicious taste that you and your family know and love but with milk as our No.1 ingredient. It's simple stuff!
- Milkybar® Milkybarn contains a delicious creamy-tasting, smooth white chocolate hollow cow and egg that has no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. Milkybar® still maintains strong milk credentials today and its simple, uncomplicated recipe is loved by both kids and adults.
- Did you know? Milkybar® was created in 1937 as a non-vitaminized variant of Nestlé's new pharmaceutical milk product, when the company almost exclusively manufactured milk products. Such sterile milk products were trusted by parents to help their children's development without the bacterial risks of fresh milk.
- Both kids and adults love the delicious taste of Milkybar® so why not enjoy simple moments with Milkybar® available in bars, blocks and buttons.
- Have you tried Milkybar Mini Eggs yet? Another novel chocolate treat for Springtime!
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Gluten, Peanuts, Soya, Tree Nuts
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
Recycling info
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled
Return to
- Every care is taken to ensure that this product reaches you in good condition. If it does not, please return the pack and its contents to the Consumer Services Manager at the York address stating when and where it was purchased. We shall be pleased to reimburse your purchase and postage costs. This guarantee applies to the UK and ROI only. Your statutory rights are not affected.
- Contact us Free
Lower age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
160g ℮
Safety information
Warning. Not suitable for children under 36 months. Small parts. Choking hazard.
Information
Ingredients
Whole and Skimmed Milk Powder (36.8%), Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fat (Palm/Shea/Sal/Mango Kernel), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavouring, White Chocolate contains Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per serving** Reference Intake* % RI* Energy 2310 kJ 346 kJ 8400 kJ - 553 kcal 83 kcal 2000 kcal 4% Fat 33.5 g 5.0 g 70 g 7% of which: saturates 20.2 g 3.0 g 20 g 15% Carbohydrate 51.9 g 7.8 g 260 g 3% of which: sugars 51.4 g 7.7 g 90 g 9% Fibre 0.0 g 0.0 g - - Protein 10.4 g 1.6 g 50 g 3% Salt 0.32 g 0.05 g 6 g <1% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - **1/4 egg - - - - Contains 4 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
Information
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per serving** Reference Intake* % RI* Energy 2310 kJ 460 kJ 8400 kJ - 553 kcal 110 kcal 2000 kcal 6% Fat 33.5 g 6.7 g 70 g 10% of which: saturates 20.2 g 4.0 g 20 g 20% Carbohydrate 51.9 g 10.4 g 260 g 4% of which: sugars 51.4 g 10.3 g 90 g 11% Fibre 0.0 g 0.0 g - - Protein 10.4 g 2.1 g 50 g 4% Salt 0.32 g 0.06 g 6 g 1% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - **1/5 novelty - - - - Contains 5 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
