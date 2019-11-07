By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Porcelain Dinner Plate

4.5(32)Write a review
Tesco Porcelain Dinner Plate
£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Product Description

  • Single dinner plate from the Super White Porcelain tableware range
  • Porcelain
  • Dishwasher safe
  • Enhance your table with the timeless, classic design of the Super white porcelain 27cm diameter dinner plate. The Super white tableware and crockery collection is made from porcelain. Porcelain, or fine china, is baked at a high temperature to create a strong surface. It is whiter in appearance than earthenware and stoneware due to the use of a mix of different types of clays. It also has a lower moisture content and is used to make tableware that is thinner and more delicate in appearance. Not only is it non-porous and easy to maintain, porcelain is microwave and dishwasher safe and also chip-resistant. Complement your dinner set with other key pieces from the Super white tableware and crockery range to give your table a co-ordinated look.
  • Single dinner plate from the Super White Porcelain tableware range
  • Porcelain
  • Dishwasher safe

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

32 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Dont waste your money.

1 stars

I was told to get porcelain plates as they don't tend to chip if you catch them on the taps when washing. Where it comes to Tesco plates though, this is far from true. They chip VERY easily, and not just on taps, but when sat in the washing up bowl and other plates get added. They are flimsy and useless. The ones I got from the pound shop haven't got a single chip on them, but my Tesco plates have all been chipped and replaced and the replacements chipped! They are a false economy and just not worth buying.

Good size dinner plate

5 stars

For the price they are excellent plates and of a good size

There white plates

5 stars

These work well as plates They are plates they work well as plates so what more can i say to take up 50 characters if you want plates these are white plates

Christmas extras

5 stars

Needed extra for the xmas guests and these were ideal. Great value and excellent quality.

Great plates great price

5 stars

These are great everyday plates. They are good looking and a decent size very white too. I am happy to use them when we have visitors.

Dishwasher, Oven and Microwave safe hard wearing

5 stars

I orginially bought a single plate several months ago as I needed a set of crockery away from home. I have been so impressed with it that I have donated all of my old stuff and have replaced all of the daily use crockey with the Tesco ones. I made a mistake by buying everything seperately and not the sets but I bought the exact amount that I wanted. I think that the products are hard wearing and always come out of the dishwasher clean. I get the pleasure of using a decent product all of the time and with the range of crockey being so economical, I wouldn't stress about a breakage.

strong and elegant

5 stars

We've had these plates for over 2 months now and they've kept their colour and none have cracked or chipped yet. Would happily buy more if needed.

I knew this would happen

5 stars

I bought a set of flatware when we moved into our new flat over a year ago. We use this set for good and a mismatch set for everyday use. Well I broke a plate and didn't want to buy yet another set again so I was overjoyed to replace the exact same piece at such a reasonable price!

Great value

5 stars

We use these everyday and they go through the dishwasher. After a month they look as good as new.

great items

5 stars

I bought these items 2 months ago and they are excellent value for money ,and would recommend them to queen .

1-10 of 32 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Nova Porcelain Cereal Bowl

£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Tesco Nova Porcelain Side Plate

£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Tesco Nova Porcelain Mug

£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Tesco Basics Stainless Steel Spoons 4 Pack

£ 1.20
£0.30/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here