Tesco Porcelain Dinner Plate

Dont waste your money.
I was told to get porcelain plates as they don't tend to chip if you catch them on the taps when washing. Where it comes to Tesco plates though, this is far from true. They chip VERY easily, and not just on taps, but when sat in the washing up bowl and other plates get added. They are flimsy and useless. The ones I got from the pound shop haven't got a single chip on them, but my Tesco plates have all been chipped and replaced and the replacements chipped! They are a false economy and just not worth buying.
Good size dinner plate
For the price they are excellent plates and of a good size
There white plates
These work well as plates They are plates they work well as plates so what more can i say to take up 50 characters if you want plates these are white plates
Christmas extras
Needed extra for the xmas guests and these were ideal. Great value and excellent quality.
Great plates great price
These are great everyday plates. They are good looking and a decent size very white too. I am happy to use them when we have visitors.
Dishwasher, Oven and Microwave safe hard wearing
I orginially bought a single plate several months ago as I needed a set of crockery away from home. I have been so impressed with it that I have donated all of my old stuff and have replaced all of the daily use crockey with the Tesco ones. I made a mistake by buying everything seperately and not the sets but I bought the exact amount that I wanted. I think that the products are hard wearing and always come out of the dishwasher clean. I get the pleasure of using a decent product all of the time and with the range of crockey being so economical, I wouldn't stress about a breakage.
strong and elegant
We've had these plates for over 2 months now and they've kept their colour and none have cracked or chipped yet. Would happily buy more if needed.
I knew this would happen
I bought a set of flatware when we moved into our new flat over a year ago. We use this set for good and a mismatch set for everyday use. Well I broke a plate and didn't want to buy yet another set again so I was overjoyed to replace the exact same piece at such a reasonable price!
Great value
We use these everyday and they go through the dishwasher. After a month they look as good as new.
great items
I bought these items 2 months ago and they are excellent value for money ,and would recommend them to queen .