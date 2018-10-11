Tesco Black Bean Stir Fry Sauce 120G

Wasn’t nice
Bought this a month ago wasn’t nice
Great!
Love this Black Bean Sauce, makes dishes very taste with rice.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 376kJ / 89kcal
Water, Sugar, Black Beans (7%), Onion, Vinegar, Modified Maize Starch, Ginger (1%), Garlic (1%), Rice Bran Oil, Soy Sauce, Colour (Plain Caramel), Fructose Syrup, Molasses, Salt.
Soy Sauce contains: Water, Soya Bean, Wheat, Salt.
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.
Produced in Thailand
2 Servings
Pouch. Mixed Material not currently recycled
120g e
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|Half of a pouch (60g) contains
|Energy
|376kJ / 89kcal
|225kJ / 53kcal
|Fat
|1.3g
|0.8g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|17.2g
|10.3g
|Sugars
|15.2g
|9.1g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.4g
|Protein
|1.7g
|1.0g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
