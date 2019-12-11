By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dunns River Jamaican Callaloo 540G

Dunns River Jamaican Callaloo 540G
£ 1.60
£2.97/kg

Product Description

  • Jamaican Callaloo in Salted Water
  For more information and exciting recipe ideas, visit www.gracefoods.co.uk
  • Callaloo is a popular leafy vegetable grown across Jamaica and enjoyed throughout the Caribbean which looks and tastes like spinach and can be used in similar ways. With a rich, earthy flavour, Callaloo is great added as a filling into quiches and omelettes or blended with coconut milk and spices to make a deliciously fragrant and satisfying soup dish. Try too served with boiled green bananas and dumplings as part of a hearty breakfast - Enjoy!
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 325g

Information

Ingredients

Callaloo, Water, Salt

Storage

After opening, transfer any unused contents to a non-metallic container, refrigerate, and consume within 2 days.Best Before End: See end of can

Produce of

Produced of Jamaica

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Grace Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Grace House,
  • WGC,
  • Herts,
  • AL7 1HW.

Return to

  • Grace Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Grace House,
  • WGC,
  • Herts,
  • AL7 1HW.
  • www.gracefoods.co.uk

Drained weight

340g

Net Contents

540g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g (Drained product)
Energy 86kJ / 21kcal
Fat 0.4g
of which saturates 0.2g
Carbohydrate 1.9g
of which sugars 0g
Protein 1.8g
Salt 0.70g

