Dunns River Jamaican Callaloo 540G

Product Description
- Jamaican Callaloo in Salted Water
- Callaloo is a popular leafy vegetable grown across Jamaica and enjoyed throughout the Caribbean which looks and tastes like spinach and can be used in similar ways. With a rich, earthy flavour, Callaloo is great added as a filling into quiches and omelettes or blended with coconut milk and spices to make a deliciously fragrant and satisfying soup dish. Try too served with boiled green bananas and dumplings as part of a hearty breakfast - Enjoy!
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 325g
Information
Ingredients
Callaloo, Water, Salt
Storage
After opening, transfer any unused contents to a non-metallic container, refrigerate, and consume within 2 days.Best Before End: See end of can
Produce of
Produced of Jamaica
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Grace Foods UK Ltd.,
- Grace House,
- WGC,
- Herts,
- AL7 1HW.
- www.gracefoods.co.uk
Drained weight
340g
Net Contents
540g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g (Drained product)
|Energy
|86kJ / 21kcal
|Fat
|0.4g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|1.9g
|of which sugars
|0g
|Protein
|1.8g
|Salt
|0.70g
