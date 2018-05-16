Nairns Fine Milled Oatcakes 250G

Product Description
- Fine Milled Oatcakes
- Our oatcakes are made with Sustainable Palm Fruit Oil.
- Naturally energising
- Nairn's oatcakes are packed full of wholegrain oats which are naturally delicious and wholesome, and can contribute to a healthy balanced diet. Wholegrains are a rich source of fibre, vitamins and minerals - oats are high in soluble fibre and also naturally contain manganese, phosphorous, magnesium, zinc, iron, folate, vitamin B6 and thiamine.
- Naturally Nairn's
- At Nairn's, we know our oats - we've been baking with them since 1896. We use oats grown in the Scottish Borders where the climate is perfect for slowly and naturally ripening the grains. Our aim is to make tasty, wholesome food that is as simple and natural as possible.
- High fibre
- Whole grain oats
- Wheat free recipe
- Naturally nutritious and versatile
- 4 pouches of 8 oatcakes
- Keeps the oatcakes fresh
- Perfect for on the go
- No added sugar - contains only naturally occurring sugars
- No hydrogenated fat
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- No GM ingredients
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
Wholegrain Oats (88%), Sustainable Palm Fruit Oil, Sea Salt, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate
Allergy Information
- Our factory is Nut free and our recipe is Wheat and Nut free. We cannot guarantee our ingredients are Wheat and Nut free, Manufactured on equipment that handles Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.For Best Before date, see base.
Produce of
Baked in Scotland
Preparation and Usage
- Oatcakes are deliciously versatile. Try a Nairn's Fine Milled oatcake with smoked salmon and slices of hard-boiled egg, or cream cheese with yellow tomato on a Nairn's Cracked Black Pepper oatcake.
- Why not experiment with your favourite sandwich filling as a topping?
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable
Name and address
- Nairn's,
- 90 Peffermill Road,
- Edinburgh,
- EH16 5UU.
- Tel: + 44 (0)131 620 7000
- Email: info@nairns-oatcakes.com
- www.nairns-oatcakes.com
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Oatcake
|Per 100g
|Energy
|155kJ
|1993kJ
|-
|36kcal
|462kcal
|5% RI
|60% RI
|Fat
|1.6g
|19.9g
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|8.6g
|Carbohydrate
|4.3g
|55g
|of which sugars
|0.1g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|9.6g
|Protein
|0.9g
|10.9g
|Salt
|0.13g
|1.67g
|Phosphorus**
|32.8mg
|421mg
|Manganese**
|0.3mg
|3.88mg
|Reference Intake (RI) of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|Our oatcakes contain nutrients** that contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism
|-
|-
