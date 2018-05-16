By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kinder Milk Chocolate Easter Mini Figures 6 X 15G

Kinder Milk Chocolate Easter Mini Figures 6 X 15G

£ 2.00
£2.23/100g

Product Description

  • Fine Milk Chocolate Shell with Milky White Lining
  • For more information visit: www.kinder.co.uk
  • Pack size: 90g

Information

Ingredients

Fine Milk Chocolate 45% (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Skimmed Milk Powder, Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin, Total Milk constituents: 32%, Total Cocoa constituents: 14.5%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

Units per pack 6

Distributor address

  • Ferrero UK Ltd,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0HE,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

6 x 15g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer unit (15 g)%RI* per unit
Energy kJ / kcal2413/579361/874%
Fat g36.25.48%
of which Saturates g24.13.618%
Carbohydrates g53.98.13%
of which Sugars g53.689%
Protein g8.81.33%
Salt g0.3050.0461%
* Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

