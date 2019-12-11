By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Grace Pumpkin Soup Mix 50G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Grace Pumpkin Soup Mix 50G
£ 0.60
£1.20/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Pumpkin Soup Mix
  • Please visit our website www.gracefoods.co.uk for exciting recipes and for information on the other Caribbean products in our range.
  • Use Grace Pumpkin Soup Mix to add body & flavour to your chicken, shrimp or beef soup, or to your steamed fish, chicken or rice dishes. Grace Pumpkin Soup Mix can also be enjoyed as a delicious broth without the need to add other ingredients.
  • A Caribbean favourite
  • Authentic Jamaican
  • Grace kitchen approved
  • Pack size: 50g

Information

Ingredients

Dried Noodles (Wheat Flour, Water) 46%, Wheat Flour, Salt, Modified Waxy Maize Starch, Sugar, Dehydrated Potato, Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (from Soybean), Flavour Enhancer (E621), Dehydrated Pumpkin, Dehydrated Onion, Spices (Turmeric, Celery Seed, Nutmeg, Black Pepper), Herb (Thyme), Colours (E160C, E102), Garlic Powder

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Fish and Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Produce of

Product of Jamaica

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions:
  • A) Mix contents of pouch to 16 fl oz (2 cups) or 500 mL of cold water.
  • B) Bring to boil, stirring occasionally. Cover and simmer for 5 minutes or until noodles are cooked.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Grace Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Grace House,
  • WGC,
  • Herts,
  • AL7 1HT.

Return to

  • Grace Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Grace House,
  • WGC,
  • Herts,
  • AL7 1HT.

Net Contents

50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g dry mix as sold
Energy 1324 kJ/312 kcal
Protein 10.4g
Carbohydrate 64.7g
Fat1.3g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Grace Cock Flavour Soup Mix 50G

£ 0.60
£1.20/100g

Offer

Grace Pepperpot Soup Mix 50G

£ 0.60
£1.20/100g

Offer

Grace Fish Tea Soup Mix 50G

£ 0.60
£12.00/kg

Offer

Excelsior Jamaican Water Crackers 220G

£ 1.00
£0.46/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here