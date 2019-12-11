By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dunns River Creamed Coconut 200G
  • Dunn's River Creamed Coconut is an essential ingredient in Caribbean, Chinese, Indian and Thai cooking, adding smoothness with a delicate and subtle flavour to curries, stews, rice dishes, sauces, soups, desserts and beverages.
  • No artificial colourings or flavourings
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Pure Coconut

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Refrigerate after opening.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Grace Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Grace House,
  • Herts,
  • AL7 1HW.

Return to

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 2970 kJ / 710 kcal
Total Fat 71 g
Of which saturates 66.8 g
Carbohydrate 8.9 g
Of which sugars 8.9 g
Fibre 12 g
Protein 8 g
Salt 0.08 g

Using Product Information

