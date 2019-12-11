Dunns River Creamed Coconut 200G

- Dunn's River Creamed Coconut is an essential ingredient in Caribbean, Chinese, Indian and Thai cooking, adding smoothness with a delicate and subtle flavour to curries, stews, rice dishes, sauces, soups, desserts and beverages.
- No artificial colourings or flavourings
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Pure Coconut
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Refrigerate after opening.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2970 kJ / 710 kcal
|Total Fat
|71 g
|Of which saturates
|66.8 g
|Carbohydrate
|8.9 g
|Of which sugars
|8.9 g
|Fibre
|12 g
|Protein
|8 g
|Salt
|0.08 g
