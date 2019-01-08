By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dunns River Ackee In Salted Water 540G

Dunns River Ackee In Salted Water 540G
£ 5.20
£9.63/kg

Product Description

  • Jamaican Ackee in Salted Water
  • For more information and exciting recipe ideas, visit www.gracefoods.co.uk
  • Ackee is the national fruit of Jamaica, with a delicious taste and soft, delicate texture which resembles that of scrambled eggs. Traditionally treated as a vegetable in cooking, Ackee is an essential ingredient in the preparation of Jamaica's national dish, Ackee and Saltfish, where it is cooked with flaked salted cod and aromatic herbs and spices. Serve as a delicious side dish or with fried plantains and dumplings as part of a hearty breakfast - Enjoy!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 540g

Information

Ingredients

Ackee, Water, Salt

Storage

After opening, transfer any unused contents to a non-metallic container, refrigerate, and consume within 2 days.Best Before End: See end of can

Produce of

Produced in Jamaica

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Grace Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Grace House,
  • WGC,
  • Herts,
  • AL7 1HW.

Return to

  • Grace Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Grace House,
  • WGC,
  • Herts,
  • AL7 1HW.
  • www.gracefoods.co.uk

Drained weight

340g

Net Contents

540g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g (Drained product)
Energy 630kJ/154kcal
Fat 14g
of which saturates 4.9g
Carbohydrate 1.8g
of which sugars 1.0g
Protein 2.9g
Salt 0.25g

I put it together with salt fish

I put it together with salt fish

