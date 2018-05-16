Flahavan's Irish Organic Jumbo Oats 1Kg

- Energy626kJ 148kcal7%
- Fat2.3g3%
- Saturates0.4g2%
- Sugars0.4g<1%
- Salt<0.01g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1566 kJ
Product Description
- Organic Jumbo Oats
- Certified organic
- Organic produce in Ireland is subject to the most stringent regulations and is strictly monitored by the Organic Trust Limited.
- Environmentally friendly
- At Flahavan's, we take an environmentally friendly approach to the production of our products, using sustainable natural resources to power our mill. We burn the outer shell of the oat to generate the steam used in our cooking process. We use the original millstream on the river Mahon as well as sun and wind to generate electricity. And we ensure that this packaging is made from 100% recyclable paper.
- John Flahavan
- Beta-glucan is a soluble fibre found in oats and some other foods. Regular consumption of beta-glucan as part of varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle can contribute to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels. Each serving (40g) contains one third (1g) of the 3g of beta-glucan suggested per day to help maintain normal cholesterol levels.
- A bowl of Flahavan's is all about taste
- Creating that taste starts with sourcing the finest quality oats. Our mill, situated in a small village in Waterford, has been an independent family business for over 200 years. We use milling techniques handed down over the generations to create perfect porridge oats.
- A delicious, creamy breakfast
- At harvest time we take in our new season's oats, drying and storing them with special care for the year ahead. Our unique way of milling gives our oats their natural, wholesome texture and flavour. The result is a warm, nourishing bowl of Flahavan's - a delicious breakfast with a creamy taste that we hope you will enjoy.
- This is why we're Ireland's favourite porridge oats.
- Jumbo Oats
- Our Organic Jumbo Oats are a larger, thicker oat ideally suited for preparation as a delicious porridge with more bite, or as an ingredient in muesli or cooking.
- Organically grown
- At Flahavan's, we always strive to source high quality, locally grown Irish organic oats. However, there is no occasionally a shortfall in the supply of Irish organic oats. For this reason, from time to time we may have to source our oats from certified organic growers in neighbouring countries. Rest assured, the quality of our organic porridge oats is never compromised.
- Trusted for 200 years
- A larger, thicker organic oatflake
- 100% wholegrain oats
- Ireland's no.1 porridge oats
- Pack size: 1KG
Information
Ingredients
100% Organic Wholegrain Rolled Oats
Allergy Information
- Contains: Oats
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.For best before, see back of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Serves 2
Stir one cup (80g) of Flahavan's Organic Jumbo Oats into 2 1/2 cups (550ml) of cold water/milk. Bring to the boil and simmer of 5 minutes stirring continuously.
Produce of
Produced and packed in Ireland
Number of uses
This pack contains 25 servings of Flahavan's Organic Jumbo Oats
Name and address
- E. Flahavan & Sons Limited,
- Kilnagrange Mills,
- Kilmacthomas,
- Co. Waterford,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Guarantee of Quality
- If this product should fall below the high quality that you associate with Flahavan's, please return the packet and contents to the Customer Services Manager at the address shown, stating when and where it was purchased. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- E. Flahavan & Sons Limited,
- Kilnagrange Mills,
- Kilmacthomas,
- Co. Waterford,
- Ireland.
- Tel: +353 51 294107
- Visit us at www.flahavans.co.uk
Net Contents
1kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|*Per 40g Serving
|Reference Intake**
|Energy
|1566 kJ
|626 kJ
|8,400 kJ
|-
|371 kcal
|148 kcal
|2,000 kcal
|Fat
|5.8g
|2.3g
|70g
|(of which saturates)
|1.0g
|0.4g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|64g
|26g
|260g
|(of which sugars)
|0.9g
|0.4g
|90g
|Fibre
|8.3g
|3.3g
|Protein
|11g
|4.5g
|50g
|Salt
|< 0.01g
|< 0.01g
|6g
|Iron
|3.6mg (26% NRV***)
|1.4mg (10% NRV)
|Thiamin
|0.36mg (33% NRV)
|0.14mg (13% NRV)
|*Prepared with water
|-
|-
|-
|**Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020