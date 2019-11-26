Flahavans Irish Organic Porridge 1Kg

These organic oats make the best porridge I have e
These organic oats make the best porridge I have ever tasted.
Oatastic!
I try to buy organic whenever possible and I like the way the oats taste creamy, even made with only water. I much prefer the size of the oats when compared with the larger oats that in my opinion seem to taste a little 'woody'.
No need to add anything except milk.
Very good product. Noticed it is organic. I had always used Scott's but they do not say their oats are organically produced so I tried Flahavans because of that fact.
Best taste and texture on the market
Excellent quality. Very creamy. I use it mixed with Flahavan multi seed, sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds + skimmed milk and actimel original. A very filling and tasty breakfast.
These are very good, but beware the Jumbo oats unless you like a lot of cooking!
Only brand I'll buy now
So much better than any other porridge - really creamy - even nicer if you accidentally manage to burn it a bit!!!
Great texture and makes a smooth porridge!
In my opinion this is the best porridge by far
Tried many different brands but in my opinion Flahavans is the very best by far, no gritty hard bits that wont blend/cook down like many other porridges do
Quality Counts,this product is REAL QUALITY !
Not the cheapest porridge, BUT way the best, excellent quality, and texture, Quality Counts and this product is way beyond Q. C I would never have thought there could be so much difference in the taste of porridge, the extra in price is well worth it, this is one product I definitely will be sticking with !
The Best Porridge - sadly no longer available
Fabulous porridge. A cut above the competition and own brand label. Shame Tesco have stopped selling it, but they aren't exactly in the customer service business, are they?