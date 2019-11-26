By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Flahavans Irish Organic Porridge 1Kg

Flahavans Irish Organic Porridge 1Kg
£ 2.30
£0.23/100g
Each 40g serving made with water contains
  • Energy626kJ 148kcal
    7%
  • Fat2.3g
    3%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0.4g
    <1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1566 kJ

Product Description

  • Organic Porridge Oats
  • Certified Organic
  • Organic produce in Ireland is subject to the most stringent regulations and is strictly monitored by the Organic Trust Limited. Organic Agriculture uses systems that promote the environmentally sound production of food, helping preserve the delicate balance of nature and the environment.
  • Environmentally Friendly
  • At Flahavan's, we take an environmentally friendly approach to the production of our products, using sustainable natural resources to power our mill. We burn the outer shell of the oat to generate the steam used in our cooking process. We use the original millstream on the river Mahon as well as sun and wind to generate electricity. And we ensure that this packaging is made from 100% recyclable paper.
  • John Flahavan
  • Beta-glucan is a soluble fibre found in oats and some other foods. Regular consumption of beta-glucan as part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle can contribute to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels. Each serving (40g) contains one third (1g) of the 3g of beta-glucan suggested per day to help maintain normal cholesterol levels.
  • A bowl of Flahavan's is all about taste
  • Creating that taste starts with sourcing the finest quality oats. Our mill, situated in a small village in Waterford, has been an independent family business for over 200 years. We use milling techniques handed down over the generations to create perfect porridge oats.
  • A delicious, creamy breakfast
  • At harvest time we take in our new season's oats, drying and storing them with special care for the year ahead. Our unique way of milling gives our oats their natural, wholesome texture and flavour. The result is a warm, nourishing bowl of Flahavan's - a delicious breakfast with a creamy taste that we hope you will enjoy.
  • This is why we're Ireland's favourite porridge oats.
  • Organically grown oats
  • At Flahavan's, we always strive to source high quality, locally grown Irish organic oats. However, there is occasionally a shortfall in the supply of Irish organic oats. For this reason, from time to time we may have to source our oats from certified organic growers in neighbouring countries. Rest assured, the quality of our organic porridge oats is never compromised.
  • Trusted for 200 years
  • Organic
  • Selected for you, naturally
  • Ireland's no.1 porridge oats
  • 100% wholegrain oats
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Ingredients

100% Organic Wholegrain Rolled Oats

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Oats

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.For best before, see back of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Serves 2
Stir one cup (80g) of Flahavan's Organic Porridge Oats into 2 1/2 cups (550ml) of cold water/milk. Bring to the boil and simmer for 3 minutes stirring continuously.

Produce of

Produced and packed in Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • Quick Tips
  • Try soaking the oats in milk or water in the fridge overnight for a shorter cooking time and extra creaminess.

Number of uses

This pack contains 25 servings of Flahavan's Organic Porridge Oats

Name and address

  • E. Flahavan & Sons Limited,
  • Kilnagrange Mills,
  • Kilmacthomas,
  • Co. Waterford,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Guarantee of Quality
  • If this product should fall below the high quality that you associate with Flahavan's, please return the packet and contents to the customer services manager at the address shown, stating when and where it was purchased. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
  • E. Flahavan & Sons Limited,
  • Kilnagrange Mills,
  • Kilmacthomas,
  • Co. Waterford,
  • Ireland.
  • Tel: +353 51 294107
  • Visit us at www.flahavans.co.uk

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g*Per 40g ServingReference Intake**
Energy1566 kJ626 kJ8,400 kJ
-371 kcal148 kcal2,000 kcal
Fat5.8g2.3g70g
(of which saturates)1.0g0.4g20g
Carbohydrate64g26g260g
(of which sugars)0.9g0.4g90g
Fibre8.3g3.3g
Protein11g4.5g50g
Salt< 0.01 g< 0.01 g6g
Iron3.6mg (26% NRV***)1.4mg (10%NRV)
Thiamin0.36 mg (33% NRV)0.14mg (13%NRV)
*Prepared with water---
**Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
***Nutrient Reference Value---

15 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

These organic oats make the best porridge I have e

5 stars

These organic oats make the best porridge I have ever tasted.

Oatastic!

5 stars

I try to buy organic whenever possible and I like the way the oats taste creamy, even made with only water. I much prefer the size of the oats when compared with the larger oats that in my opinion seem to taste a little 'woody'.

No need to add anything except milk.

5 stars

Very good product. Noticed it is organic. I had always used Scott's but they do not say their oats are organically produced so I tried Flahavans because of that fact.

Best taste and texture on the market

5 stars

Excellent quality. Very creamy. I use it mixed with Flahavan multi seed, sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds + skimmed milk and actimel original. A very filling and tasty breakfast.

These are very good, but beware the Jumbo oats unl

5 stars

These are very good, but beware the Jumbo oats unless you like a lot of cooking!

Only brand I'll buy now

5 stars

So much better than any other porridge - really creamy - even nicer if you accidentally manage to burn it a bit!!!

Great texture and makes a smooth porridge!

5 stars

Great texture and makes a smooth porridge!

In my opinion this is the best porridge by far

5 stars

Tried many different brands but in my opinion Flahavans is the very best by far, no gritty hard bits that wont blend/cook down like many other porridges do

Quality Counts,this product is REAL QUALITY !

5 stars

Not the cheapest porridge, BUT way the best, excellent quality, and texture, Quality Counts and this product is way beyond Q. C I would never have thought there could be so much difference in the taste of porridge, the extra in price is well worth it, this is one product I definitely will be sticking with !

The Best Porridge - sadly no longer available

5 stars

Fabulous porridge. A cut above the competition and own brand label. Shame Tesco have stopped selling it, but they aren't exactly in the customer service business, are they?

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

