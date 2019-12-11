Gressingham Duck Fat 250G

Product Description
- Duck Fat
- The remarkable duck people
- For perfectly crisp roast potatoes
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
100% Duck Fat
Storage
Keep refrigerated 0°C to +4°C. Once opened, use within 4 weeks. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchased and consume within 3 months. Defrost thoroughly before use. Once thawed do not refreeze.For use by date see lid.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Perfectly crisp roast potatoes
You'll need 1.5kg roasting potatoes peeled and chopped, 3 tbsp duck fat and sea salt and black pepper to season.
Preheat the oven to 200°C, Fan 180°, Gas Mark 6.
Place the duck fat into a deep roasting tray and heat in the oven or on the hob to melt.
Carefully place the potatoes in the roasting tray and turn in the fat.
Mix in garlic and rosemary if desired then season well and mix it all in.
Place the tray in the oven and roast for 45-60 minutes, turning and basting occasionally.
When golden and crispy remove from the oven and serve.
Return to
- Something to say?
- Drop us a line at feedback@gressinghamduck.co.uk or
- Gressingham,
- Loomswood Farm,
- Debach,
- Woodbridge,
- Suffolk,
- IP13 6JW.
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as sold) per 100g
|Energy
|3662kJ/891kcal
|Fat
|98.0g
|of which saturates
|26.0g
|Carbohydrate
|2.6g
|of which sugars
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|Protein
|0.6g
|Salt
|<0.1g
