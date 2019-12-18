John Frieda Frizz Ease Daily Miracle Treatment 200Ml
Product Description
- Frizz Ease Daily Miracle Leave-In Conditioner
- With vitamin A
- Nourishes & detangles to help hair resist breakage
- Transform frizz into fabulous styles
- Nourish and detangle for touchable smoothness. Our leave-in conditioner detangles and nourishes dry, damaged, frizz-prone hair, helping hair resist breakage and feel silky smooth.
- Nourishes & detangles frizz-prone hair
- Safe for colour-treated hair
- Pack size: 200ML
Aqua, Glycerin, Amodimethicone, Panthenol, Bisamino PEG/PPG-41/3 Aminoethyl PG-Propyl Dimethicone, VP/Dimethylaminoethylmethacrylate Copolymer, Trideceth-12, Dimethicone, PEG 8 Meadowfoamate, Diazolidinyl Urea, Parfum, Polyquaternium-59, Cocodimonium Hydroxypropyl Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Citric Acid, Butylene Glycol, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein PG-Propyl Silanetriol, Sodium Chloride, Cetrimonium Chloride, Propylene Glycol, Wheat Amino Acids, Tocopheryl Acetate, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Chelidonium Majus Extract, Rosa Canina Fruit Extract, Olive Oil PEG-7 Esters, Ascorbic Acid, Retinyl Palmitate, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Linalool, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene
Made in the E.U.
- Directions: Start with clean, damp hair and spray liberally throughout. Do not rinse out.
Packing. Recyclable
- Kao (UK) Limited,
- London,
- EC1A 2DY.
- For further information, visit www.johnfrieda.co.uk or call 0800 652 1496 (UK) or 1800 947 180 (IRE)
200ml ℮
