Walkerswood Hot Scotch Bonnet Pepper Sauce 170Ml

- Hot Jamaican Scotch Bonnet Pepper Sauce
- This hot yet distinctly flavored sauce has an unmistakable aroma. Scotch Bonnet Pepper has become a staple in Jamaican cuisine. This sauce should be used sparingly and can enhance almost any savory dish.
- Your Caribbean kitchen
- Pack size: 170ml
Water, Scotch Bonnet Peppers, Vinegar, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Citric Acid, Scallions, Onions, Garlic Powder, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Thyme
Product of Jamaica
- Use sparingly with soups, stews and rice dishes.
- Shake well.
- Associated Manufacturers Ltd.,
- Walkerswood P.O. St. Ann,
- Jamaica,
- W.I.
150ml ℮
