Walkerswood Hot Scotch Bonnet Pepper Sauce 170Ml

Walkerswood Hot Scotch Bonnet Pepper Sauce 170Ml
£ 1.50
£0.88/100ml

Product Description

  • Hot Jamaican Scotch Bonnet Pepper Sauce
  • For more information contact: www.walkerswood.com
  • This hot yet distinctly flavored sauce has an unmistakable aroma. Scotch Bonnet Pepper has become a staple in Jamaican cuisine. This sauce should be used sparingly and can enhance almost any savory dish.
  • Your Caribbean kitchen
  • Pack size: 170ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Scotch Bonnet Peppers, Vinegar, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Citric Acid, Scallions, Onions, Garlic Powder, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Thyme

Storage

Best Before, See Side Panel

Produce of

Product of Jamaica

Preparation and Usage

  • Use sparingly with soups, stews and rice dishes.
  • Shake well.

Name and address

  Associated Manufacturers Ltd.,
  Walkerswood P.O. St. Ann,
  Jamaica,
  W.I.

Return to

  • Associated Manufacturers Ltd.,
  • Walkerswood P.O. St. Ann,
  • Jamaica,
  • W.I.

Net Contents

150ml ℮

