By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Personalised Age Badge

4(1)Write a review
Tesco Personalised Age Badge
£ 1.50
£1.50/each

Offer

  • - Personalised Age Badge, with plastic clip and display stand
  • - Holographic foil finish
  • - Measures 15cm in diameter, 1 sticker sheet
  • Celebrate in style with this fun large personalised age badge that can stand alone or be worn.

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Good badge

4 stars

I purchased this for my son's birthday and it is quite good but it is very BIG. So you, actually, cannot wear it on yourself (or if a kid wants to wear it - he or she will lose it all time). But quality is good and the design is nice.

Usually bought next

Tesco Party Happy Birthday Candles

£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Offer

Tesco Happy Birthday Blue Banner

£ 1.25
£1.25/each

Offer

Tesco Birthday Balloons 10 Pack

£ 1.25
£0.13/each

Offer

Tesco Birthday Blue Banner

£ 1.25
£1.25/each

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here