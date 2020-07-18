Tension Board Game The top ten naming game Only answers on the cards count Great family board game

A riotous race to call out possible solutions to a given subject... but only answers matching the 10 on the card will score a point From '10 Harry Potter Characters' to '10 Ed Sheeran songs' to '10 Pizza Toppings'.. sounds simple but you have to get the exact 10 on the card A riotous race to name ten examples to a given subject, Tension is suitable for both children and adults. Correctly name as many of the examples on the card before the timer runs out, then use your score to progress around the board.