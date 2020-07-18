We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tension Board Game

Tension Board Game

4.7(182)
Write a review

£13.00

£13.00/each

Tension Board GameThe top ten naming gameOnly answers on the cards countGreat family board game
A riotous race to call out possible solutions to a given subject... but only answers matching the 10 on the card will score a pointFrom '10 Harry Potter Characters' to '10 Ed Sheeran songs' to '10 Pizza Toppings'.. sounds simple but you have to get the exact 10 on the cardA riotous race to name ten examples to a given subject, Tension is suitable for both children and adults. Correctly name as many of the examples on the card before the timer runs out, then use your score to progress around the board.
400 wide ranging subjects make this a perfect fun thinking game for both children and adults
View all Games, Jigsaws & Puzzles

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here