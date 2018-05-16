Sis. Go Energy Bar Chocolate Fudge 40G

Product Description
- Chocolate Fudge flavoured fruit and cereal bar
- informed-sport.com
- SiS Go Energy Bar combines a scientific approach with real fruits and wholesome ingredients. Proven by thousands of athletes in the world's toughest races, it meets their demanding energy needs. SiS Go Energy Bar is moist, delicious and easy to digest. Perfect before or during exercise and as an energy loading snack between meals.
- SiS - Trusted by Elites, Proven by Performance
- Contributes to the maintenance of endurance performance
- Trusted quality since 1992
- Natural fruit juices
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 40G
Information
Ingredients
Fruit Juices from Concentrate 30% (Grape, Pineapple), Cereal 21% (Rice & Soya Crisp [Rice Flour, Soya Protein Isolate, Oat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Soya Lecithin], Oats), Maltodextrin (from Maize), Dried Fruit 17% (Dates, Raisins), Soya Protein Isolate, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Reduced Fat Cocoa Powder, Flavouring, Humectant: Calcium Lactate
Allergy Information
- Contains: Oats, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Consume 1 - 2 bars per hour during prolonged exercise. Take with other Science in Sport products to consume 60-90g of carbohydrate per hour during exercise.
Warnings
- May contain pips and stones.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- SiS (Science in Sport) Limited,
- The Innovation Centre,
- 35 Churchill Way,
- Nelson,
- Lancashire,
- BB9 6RT,
Return to
- Tel: +44 (0)1282 440980
- www.scienceinsport.com
Net Contents
40g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per serving 40g
|Energy
|1459kj/345kcal
|584kj/138kcal
|Fat
|4.2g
|1.7g
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|65g
|26g
|of which sugars
|27g
|11g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|1.1g
|Protein
|12g
|4.7g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.1g
Safety information
May contain pips and stones.
