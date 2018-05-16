By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sis. Go Energy Bar Chocolate Fudge 40G

Sis. Go Energy Bar Chocolate Fudge 40G
Product Description

  • Chocolate Fudge flavoured fruit and cereal bar
  • informed-sport.com
  • SiS Go Energy Bar combines a scientific approach with real fruits and wholesome ingredients. Proven by thousands of athletes in the world's toughest races, it meets their demanding energy needs. SiS Go Energy Bar is moist, delicious and easy to digest. Perfect before or during exercise and as an energy loading snack between meals.
  • SiS - Trusted by Elites, Proven by Performance
  • Contributes to the maintenance of endurance performance
  • Trusted quality since 1992
  • Natural fruit juices
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 40G

Information

Ingredients

Fruit Juices from Concentrate 30% (Grape, Pineapple), Cereal 21% (Rice & Soya Crisp [Rice Flour, Soya Protein Isolate, Oat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Soya Lecithin], Oats), Maltodextrin (from Maize), Dried Fruit 17% (Dates, Raisins), Soya Protein Isolate, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Reduced Fat Cocoa Powder, Flavouring, Humectant: Calcium Lactate

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Oats, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Consume 1 - 2 bars per hour during prolonged exercise. Take with other Science in Sport products to consume 60-90g of carbohydrate per hour during exercise.

Warnings

  • May contain pips and stones.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • SiS (Science in Sport) Limited,
  • The Innovation Centre,
  • 35 Churchill Way,
  • Nelson,
  • Lancashire,
  • BB9 6RT,

Return to

  • SiS (Science in Sport) Limited,
  • The Innovation Centre,
  • 35 Churchill Way,
  • Nelson,
  • Lancashire,
  • BB9 6RT,
  • UK.
  • Tel: +44 (0)1282 440980
  • www.scienceinsport.com

Net Contents

40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper serving 40g
Energy 1459kj/345kcal584kj/138kcal
Fat 4.2g1.7g
of which saturates 0.8g0.3g
Carbohydrate 65g26g
of which sugars 27g11g
Fibre 2.8g1.1g
Protein 12g4.7g
Salt 0.3g0.1g

May contain pips and stones.

