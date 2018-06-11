Pantene Pro-V Perfect Volume Mousse 200Ml

Excellent!
Love this I have fine hair and this gave me more bounce feels soft the smell was nice. My hair did not feel heavy either
I love it
My hair has volume and style since I use it. I love it. Try yourself and you will love it.
Great product
I've been using this mousse for a long time. Have tried others in between but always come back to this one
Wonderful
Does exactly what you could possibly want! Keeps my hair how I want it for a long time with no sticky residue. Love it.
Keeps my hair where I want it
Thank you Pantene for a fabulous mousse. Keeps my hair exactly as I want it and no sticky film or residue! Love it
Amazed
it lasts all day! Texture a bit weird at first but overall amazing!!!!!
GOOD HOLD
Love this product. Does what it says with long lasting results. Highly recommended
Excellent
Excellent product. Leaves hair feeling strong and soft.
Stay put do
I have wavy hair that needs a strong hold to stay the way I style it.this product does the job,thanks
picki
just a small dollop on my palms and my usually dry flyaway grey hair is finally manageable and does not even leave a sticky mess on my hands, great!