Pantene Pro-V Perfect Volume Mousse 200Ml

4.5(52)Write a review
Pantene Pro-V Perfect Volume Mousse 200Ml
£ 3.00
£1.50/100ml
  • Pantene Pro-V Perfect Volume Lightweight Mousse, with a Volume Lift-Complex and a medium hold level 3, invisibly supports fine hair for volume that lasts all day long.
  • Lightweight styling foam with advanced Pro-V formula, for fine hair
  • Creates invisible support so fine hair can stand up to its own weight
  • Provides all day humidity protection for your volume style
  • Leaves your hair soft
  • Hold level 03/5
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Propane, Butane, Polyquaternium-11, Isobutane, PVP, VP/VA Copolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Chitosan, Polyquaternium-16, Parfum, Laureth-4, Disodium EDTA, Formic Acid, Methylparaben, Cetrimonium Chloride, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Caprylyl Glycol, Panthenol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Citric Acid

Produce of

Portugal

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply to clean, towel-dried hair. Shake can well. Turn can upside down and dispense desired amount into palm of hand. Distribute through hair and style as usual.

Warnings

  • Pressurized container. Protect from sunlight and do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Do not spray on a naked flame or any incandescent material. Keep away from sources of ignition - No smoking. Keep out of the reach of children. Spray in short sequences and ventilate room after spraying. Do not inhale intentionally. Do not spray into the eyes. Use exclusively for intended purpose. The can must be completely empty before disposal. Extremely flammable.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 028 3578
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

200 ℮

Safety information

  1. Flammable
View more safety information

DANGER Pressurized container. Protect from sunlight and do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Do not spray on a naked flame or any incandescent material. Keep away from sources of ignition - No smoking. Keep out of the reach of children. Spray in short sequences and ventilate room after spraying. Do not inhale intentionally. Do not spray into the eyes. Use exclusively for intended purpose. The can must be completely empty before disposal. Extremely flammable.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

52 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

Love this I have fine hair and this gave me more bounce feels soft the smell was nice. My hair did not feel heavy either

I love it

5 stars

My hair has volume and style since I use it. I love it. Try yourself and you will love it.

Great product

5 stars

I've been using this mousse for a long time. Have tried others in between but always come back to this one

Wonderful

5 stars

Does exactly what you could possibly want! Keeps my hair how I want it for a long time with no sticky residue. Love it.

Keeps my hair where I want it

5 stars

Thank you Pantene for a fabulous mousse. Keeps my hair exactly as I want it and no sticky film or residue! Love it

Amazed

4 stars

it lasts all day! Texture a bit weird at first but overall amazing!!!!!

GOOD HOLD

5 stars

Love this product. Does what it says with long lasting results. Highly recommended

Excellent

5 stars

Excellent product. Leaves hair feeling strong and soft.

Stay put do

5 stars

I have wavy hair that needs a strong hold to stay the way I style it.this product does the job,thanks

picki

5 stars

just a small dollop on my palms and my usually dry flyaway grey hair is finally manageable and does not even leave a sticky mess on my hands, great!

1-10 of 52 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

