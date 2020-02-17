By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pantene Pro-V Defined Curls Mousse 200Ml

3.5(11)Write a review
Pantene Pro-V Defined Curls Mousse 200Ml
£ 3.00
£1.50/100ml
  • Pantene Pro-V Defined Curls rich mousse, with Shaping-Complex and an ultra-strong hold level 5, is designed to create perfectly defined & twirling spirals while helping to protect your hair from getting frizzy all day long.
  • Curl defining styling foam with advanced Pro-V formula
  • Turns unruly waves into beautifully defined and bouncy curls
  • Helps protect the curls from getting frizzy over the day
  • Leaves your hair shiny
  • Lasts all day long
  • Hold level 05/5
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Propane, Polyquaternium-4, Butane, Isobutane, Propylene Glycol, C9-11 Pareth-8, DMDM Hydantoin, Parfum, Disodium EDTA, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Hexyl Cinnamal, Panthenol, Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Amyl Cinnamal, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citric Acid

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply to clean, towel-dried hair. Shake can well. Turn can upside down and dispense desired amount into palm of hand. Distribute through hair and style as usual.

Warnings

  • Danger: Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurized container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/122°F. Keep out of reach of children. Do not inhale intentionally. Do not spray into the eyes. Use exclusively for intended purpose. The can must be completely empty before disposal.

Name and address

  • Procter & Gamble UK,
  • Weybridge,
  • Surrey,
  • KT13 0XP,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK, Weybridge, Surrey, KT13 0XP, UK
  • 0800 028 3578
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

200 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Danger: Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurized container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/122°F. Keep out of reach of children. Do not inhale intentionally. Do not spray into the eyes. Use exclusively for intended purpose. The can must be completely empty before disposal.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

11 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

07739998359

5 stars

I like this product so much I recommended it to my curly haired hairdresser and now SHE uses it and loves it. It gives curl and definition to my hair without stickiness. I've tried so many different curling products and this is the best. My fear is that Pantene will stop making this, in this world of straightened hair. Please please keep making this product

BRING BACK PANTENE ICE SHINE MOUSSE

2 stars

Its ok but not like the Pantene ICE SHINE mousse , why did they change it please bring back the previous mousse Pantene ICE SHINE was the best mousse ever and i dont understand Pantene for changing their products for the better as the new range IS NOT BETTER, Pantene please bring back ICE SHINE MOUSSE

Amazing, takes out the frizz.

5 stars

Makes curls look natural, holds well and doesn't leave hair sticky! Best hair mousse

This is product is perfect for my curls

5 stars

This product is fantastic and gives my curls a naturally defined look which lasts all day.

Love this mousse tames curls and holds

5 stars

Would definitely recommend this product especially if you are into the curly girl method

Terrible and sticky

1 stars

Had to buy this in place of my usual, never again. This product leaves white residue and is very sticky

The best hair mousse!

5 stars

Having waist length extremely thick unruly curly hair I would seriously not get through doorways without this hair mousse. The hold is great and it stop the frizz. I could. It donevery day life without this product. Please keep making it! I love it and recommend it to those who need to tame thick curly locks.

Perfect - The ONLY mousse that works for me

5 stars

I do not understand the negative reviews here, this mousse is AMAZING. It's the only one that tames my curls and makes them look defined and glossy. Please, please, please keep making it, it's getting harder to find these days.

Absolutely useless

1 stars

The defined curl mousse in strong hold in the green can was fantastic, this new stuff is truly awful. It gives no curl definition at all and it makes my hair puffy, frizzy and parched looking. Please bring the old stuff back! If anybody has any recommendations for a good mousse for curly hair that works please let me know!

Product change - unsatisfactory

1 stars

I agree with the last comment, the green/black tin was great, this stuff is awful..........please change back!!!

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Essentials Gel 300Ml

£ 0.45
£0.15/100ml

John Frieda Frizz Ease Curl Reviver Mousse 200Ml

£ 6.00
£3.00/100ml

Offer

Simple Kind To Skin Cleansing Face Wipes 25 Pack

£ 3.00
£0.12/each

Relonchem Paracetamol 500Mg Capsules 16S

£ 0.65
£0.04/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here