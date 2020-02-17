Pantene Pro-V Defined Curls Mousse 200Ml

07739998359
I like this product so much I recommended it to my curly haired hairdresser and now SHE uses it and loves it. It gives curl and definition to my hair without stickiness. I've tried so many different curling products and this is the best. My fear is that Pantene will stop making this, in this world of straightened hair. Please please keep making this product
BRING BACK PANTENE ICE SHINE MOUSSE
Its ok but not like the Pantene ICE SHINE mousse , why did they change it please bring back the previous mousse Pantene ICE SHINE was the best mousse ever and i dont understand Pantene for changing their products for the better as the new range IS NOT BETTER, Pantene please bring back ICE SHINE MOUSSE
Amazing, takes out the frizz.
Makes curls look natural, holds well and doesn't leave hair sticky! Best hair mousse
This is product is perfect for my curls
This product is fantastic and gives my curls a naturally defined look which lasts all day.
Love this mousse tames curls and holds
Would definitely recommend this product especially if you are into the curly girl method
Terrible and sticky
Had to buy this in place of my usual, never again. This product leaves white residue and is very sticky
The best hair mousse!
Having waist length extremely thick unruly curly hair I would seriously not get through doorways without this hair mousse. The hold is great and it stop the frizz. I could. It donevery day life without this product. Please keep making it! I love it and recommend it to those who need to tame thick curly locks.
Perfect - The ONLY mousse that works for me
I do not understand the negative reviews here, this mousse is AMAZING. It's the only one that tames my curls and makes them look defined and glossy. Please, please, please keep making it, it's getting harder to find these days.
Absolutely useless
The defined curl mousse in strong hold in the green can was fantastic, this new stuff is truly awful. It gives no curl definition at all and it makes my hair puffy, frizzy and parched looking. Please bring the old stuff back! If anybody has any recommendations for a good mousse for curly hair that works please let me know!
Product change - unsatisfactory
I agree with the last comment, the green/black tin was great, this stuff is awful..........please change back!!!