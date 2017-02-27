By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 2 In 1 Flat Mop Refill

4.5(14)Write a review
Tesco 2 In 1 Flat Mop Refill
£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Product Description

  • 2-in-1 high performance & effective cleaning
  • Deep cleansing microfibre cloth removes dust & dirt with ease
  • Suitable for wet cleaning & dry polishing
  • - Flat Mop Refill
  • - Microfiber padding
  • - Product Dimensions H 1 x W 12.5 x L 42 cm
  • One side features chenille fabric for dry dusting , the opposite side contains microfiber padding for a deeper clean, collects small particles such as dust, dander, pet hair, and other allergens while you sweep. It can be used repeatedly, you only need to put it in the ventilated place to dry after wash. You should always read the label before consuming or using the product and never rely solely on the information presented here.

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

14 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Great refill

5 stars

I bought this to go on my vileda mop as I mop with one side & wipe with the other & the vileda only has one side , plus these are a lot çheaper for one on & one in the wash .They used to sell these in my local extra store but now I have to order on line . Saying that the mop head was delivered to my local tesco express the following day

The perfect mop

5 stars

Bought this a few weeks ago and Ian perfect for our little flat. Cleans laminate flooring really well!

Best mop for hardfloor (ceramic tiles) I've ever h

5 stars

Have had practically every type of mop on the market and this is the best I've ever had. It really cleans the floor quickly and easily and then dries it thoroughly. Mop head is very easy to wash and it dries very quickly. A friend recommended this just before Christmas and besides being a wonderful floor cleaner it is also super absorbent for mopping up kitchen spills and overflows.

Excellent cleaning, easily removed to wash

5 stars

I bought this as a spare to fit the microfibre mop. Fits easily and removes for washing. Smooth on one side with thicker 'noodle' stands on the reverse.

Mops and buffs

5 stars

Short pile is excellent for mopping laminate with a squirty bottle to avoid over wetting long pile plus furniture Polish makes a great skating ring for the kids!

Love my mop refill

5 stars

I bought this a few weeks ago and was so pleased with it that I bought another one as a spare

Waste of money

1 stars

The handle is positioned on the edge so you can't control the mop head, which just swivels and also makes it difficult to apply any pressure. I purchased it to soak up the water residue from my steam cleaner, but it's going in the bin.

Good mop

4 stars

I've bought it for a while now and it's very easy to use and clean, much better than the last model

great mop

4 stars

The mop makes cleaning floors easy work. Only downside is the velcro has worn so cong off the end of the mop now so needing replacement heads.

So good I bought one for my son

5 stars

I bought one of these mops and a spare cover for myself as we have wooden floors and it is ideal for picking up dust using a liquid wooden floor cleaner and then wiping dry with the other side . I looked at the 'other brand' but it looked cheap and was more money. I made the right decision as the Tesco mop is extremely practical and easy to keep clean (just change cover and wash on a cool temperature).

