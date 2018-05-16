By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.

Bobo Frut Apple Banana & Carrot Juice 300Ml

Bobo Frut Apple Banana & Carrot Juice 300Ml
£ 1.40
£0.47/100ml

Product Description

  • Apple Banana Carrot Juice
  • ISO 22000
  • Pack size: 300ML

Information

Ingredients

Apple Juice (56.3%), Banana Puree (22.8%), Carrot Puree (12%), Water, Vitamin C

Storage

Store unopened bottle at room temperature. After opening refrigerate product in closed bottle for a maximum of 48 hours.Best before end: See bottle neck/cap

Preparation and Usage

  • Opening instructions: Reject if safety button is up as seal is broken.
  • Suitability: Weaning food for infants from 6 months.

Name and address

  • Osem U.K. Limited,
  • 7-8 Hemmells Park,
  • Laindon,
  • Essex,
  • SS15 6GF.

Return to

  • Contact Us:
  • Osem U.K. Limited,
  • 7-8 Hemmells Park,
  • Laindon,
  • Essex,
  • SS15 6GF.
  • Tel: 01268 410707
  • Email: info@osem.co.uk

Lower age limit

6 Months

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 214kJ
-50Kcal
Fat 0.2g
- of which saturates 0.0g
Carbohydrates 11.3g
- of which sugars 9.9g
Fibre 0.9g
Protein 0.4g
Salt 0.03g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

Usually bought next

Heinz Apple & Blackcurrant Juice 500Ml

£ 1.50
£0.30/100ml

Heinz Apple Juice 150Ml

£ 0.79
£5.27/litre

Heinz Fruit Medley Custard 4X100g

£ 1.47
£3.68/kg

Heinz Chocolate Biscotti 60G

£ 0.75
£1.25/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here