Bobo Frut Apple Banana & Carrot Juice 300Ml
Product Description
- Apple Banana Carrot Juice
- ISO 22000
- Pack size: 300ML
Information
Ingredients
Apple Juice (56.3%), Banana Puree (22.8%), Carrot Puree (12%), Water, Vitamin C
Storage
Store unopened bottle at room temperature. After opening refrigerate product in closed bottle for a maximum of 48 hours.Best before end: See bottle neck/cap
Preparation and Usage
- Opening instructions: Reject if safety button is up as seal is broken.
- Suitability: Weaning food for infants from 6 months.
Name and address
- Osem U.K. Limited,
- 7-8 Hemmells Park,
- Laindon,
- Essex,
- SS15 6GF.
Return to
- Contact Us:
- Tel: 01268 410707
- Email: info@osem.co.uk
Lower age limit
6 Months
Net Contents
300ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|214kJ
|-
|50Kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|- of which saturates
|0.0g
|Carbohydrates
|11.3g
|- of which sugars
|9.9g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|Protein
|0.4g
|Salt
|0.03g
