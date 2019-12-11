By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
E.Wedel Aha! Sezamki Bar 27.2G

E.Wedel Aha! Sezamki Bar 27.2G
£ 0.30
£0.11/10g
27,2g
  • Energy571 kJ 137 kcal
    6.8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2100 kJ/ 502 kcal

Product Description

  • Sesame Snacks
  • Pack size: 27.2g

Information

Ingredients

Sesame Seeds (45%), Glucose Syrup, Sugar

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Nuts, Eggs

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Product contains 1 portion x 27,2 g

Name and address

  • Lotte Wedel sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Zamoyskiego 28/30,
  • 03-801 Warszawa,
  • Poland.

Return to

  • www.wedel.pl
  • www.czekolada.pl

Net Contents

27.2g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g27,2 g%* / 27,2 g*
Energy 2100 kJ/ 502 kcal571 kJ/ 137 kcal6,8%8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal
Fat 25 g6,9 g9,9%70 g
of which saturates 3,9 g1,1 g5,5%20 g
Carbohydrate 54 g14,7 g5,7%260 g
of which sugars 38 g10,3 g11,4%90 g
Fibre 6,4 g1,7 g--
Protein 11 g3,1 g6,2%50 g
Salt 0,01 g<0,01 g<0,2%6 g
Product contains 1 portion x 27,2 g----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

