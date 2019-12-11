E.Wedel Dark Chocolate Covered Vanilla Marshmallows 380G
Product Description
- Vanilla Marshmallow in Dark Chocolate with Decoration
- Pack size: 380g
Information
Ingredients
Dark Chocolate 28% (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Emulsifiers: Soya Lecithin and E 476, Flavouring), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Butter, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Invert Sugar Solution, Dried Egg White, Gelling Agent (Agar), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (E 202), Flavouring, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Decoration 0, 04% (Sugar, Colours: E 171, E 172, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin), Dark Chocolate: Cocoa Solids 47% minimum
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts, Nuts, Cereals
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see side of the box.
Number of uses
Product contains 36 cubes x ~ 10,6 g
Name and address
- Lotte Wedel sp. z o.o.,
- ul. Zamoyskiego 28/30,
- 03-801 Warszawa,
- Poland.
Return to
- www.wedel.pl
- www.czekolada.pl
Net Contents
380g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|10,6 g
|%*/10,6 g
|*
|Energy
|1845 kJ
|196 kJ
|2,4%
|8 400 kJ
|-
|441 kcal
|47 kcal
|2 000 kcal
|Fat
|22 g
|2,3 g
|3,3%
|70 g
|of which saturates
|14 g
|1,5 g
|7,5%
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|57 g
|6,0 g
|2,3%
|260 g
|of which sugars
|48 g
|5,1 g
|5,7%
|90 g
|Fibre
|2,6 g
|0,3 g
|-
|-
|Protein
|2,8 g
|0,3 g
|0,6%
|50 g
|Salt
|0,07 g
|<0,01 g
|<0,2%
|6 g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
