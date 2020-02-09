By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Head & Shoulder Smooth & Silky Shampoo 250Ml

4.5(561)Write a review
image 1 of Head & Shoulder Smooth & Silky Shampoo 250Ml
£ 3.00
£1.20/100ml
  • Smooth & Silky Anti Dandruff Shampoo controls your frizz to give you beautiful smooth and shiny hair. The advanced Derma&Pure formula, which is safe for coloured hair, effectively fights Itchy Oily and Dry scalp to Stop dandruff before it even shows. Smooth & Silky Shampoo is designed to give you beautifully moisturised hair and scalp that is up to 100% flake free (visible flakes, with regular use).
  • Smooth&Silky Anti Dandruff Shampoo controls your frizz to give you beautiful smooth and shiny hair
  • Derma&Pure formula effectively fights Itchy Oily and Dry scalp to Stop dandruff before it even shows
  • Dermatologically tested, colour safe formula with antioxidants for gentle care of hair and scalp
  • Keeps hair beautiful and up to 100% flake-free (with regular use)
  • Worlds Number 1 Shampoo Brand
  • Formulated with no unwanted ingredients: 0% Parabens, 0% Phosphates, 0% Paraffins
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Dimethiconol, Citric Acid, Piroctone Olamine, Sodium Citrate, Dimethicone, Sodium Benzoate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Trideceth-10, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Hydroxycitronellal, Magnesium Nitrate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Propylene Glycol, Triethylene Glycol, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone

Produce of

France

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 731 2892
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

250 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

561 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

Love it on my hair as smells so good also and makes my thick hair shine and free of dandruff

Excellent!

5 stars

Left my hair looking and feeling amazing! Was very impressed as I was t expecting the results I got from using it!

Excellent!

5 stars

Wow! Finally something that helps calm my dry scalp but has a deep conditioning formula for my hair, and I don't have to worry about wearing dark jackets etc for work, were tell tale dandruff likes to fall for all to see. My hair smells fab too. Definitely a keeper!

Excellent!

5 stars

Love this! Great fragrance. Does what is says on the bottle. Deffo recommend

Excellent!

5 stars

This product is great when you require the trustworthiness of H+S anti-dandruff action, but your hair also requires added conditioning.

Excellent!

5 stars

I always get flakes,so after reading other reviews, come up buying conditioner. After one use,I have noticed the difference. My scalp stopped itching too and hairs soft and smell lovely. The only one brand actually works for me.

Excellent!

5 stars

My daughter has long dark hair and suffers extremely bad with dry scalp and loads dandruff,so when heard about silky soft anti-dandruff shampoo by head and shoulders had to go out and buy it .It's the best shampoo ever I would recommend to anyone who has bad dandruff because it really works.

Excellent!

5 stars

Leaves you’re hair dandruff free and in excellent condition, say goodbye to the frizz, well done Head and Shoulders.

shampoo

5 stars

I love the Head and Shoulders Shampoo it leaves my hair lovely and soft.

Wow

5 stars

Wow! just Wow! this shampoo and conditioner is just amazing! who would think an anti dandruff range could leave my hair so beautifully soft and shiny! I love it,no more choosing between dandruff or soft shiny locks!

1-10 of 561 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

