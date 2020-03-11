Head & Shoulders 2 In 1 Classic Clean Shampoo Conditioner 225Ml

Great!
Head and shoulders is fantastic value for money, as a little goes a long way. A lovely rich lather makes my my scalp feel clean and fresh and also helps with itchy scalp. I highly recommend this product can’t wait to try some of the new ones available.
Excellent!
Use this to all the time and take it on holiday too, it makes my hair feel soft and smells lovely
Excellent!
Excellent have been using it for years and I will not change under any circumstances. I suffer with an itchy scalp and this works well without the itching.
Excellent!
My husband has Psoriasis and very itchy scalp, this shampoo really helps his condition. He says it about the only shampoo that stops the itch and flaking. A great product.
Excellent!
Does what it says on the tin, however, it could smell better.
Excellent!
Not the cheapest shampoo but I’ve suffered dandruff for years and this is the only shampoo that gets rid of it, lovely soft hair and smells good
Excellent!
I love head and shoulders. I use it on my all my family, there is so many great scents and so many different kinds it is great it keep your dandruff away and you hair smelling lovely and looking beautiful
Excellent!
This is a product that cant be beaten it's amazing makes my hair feel amazing smell amazing and is such a good trusted product would love to try some of the other products too
Excellent!
I use this daily on my oily hair and it keeps my hair clean and my scalp dandruff and itch-free. It lathers well, has a pleasant smell and stops my hair from feeling greasy. Top marks!
Excellent!
This has always been something that I have used, head and shoulders has to be the best brand on the market to keep my hair the way I want it