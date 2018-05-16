We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pez Refill 8 Pack

Pez Refill 8 Pack
£0.89
£1.31/100g

Product Description

  • Fruit flavour sugar confectionery tablets.
  • Supplied Individually.Pack of 8 x 8.5g Pez RefillsIdeal for party bagsSingle dispenser supplied colour and style may vary. Picture for display purpose only.Suitable for ages 3 Years Safety InformationWarning. Not suitable for Children under 3 years.
  • Lactose and Gluten Free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 68G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Fully Hydrogenated Palm Fat, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavourings, Fruit and Plant Concentrates (Apple, Blackcurrant, Carrot, Safflower, Black Carrot, Sweet Potato, Grape, Lemon)

Storage

Store dry.

Preparation and Usage

  • Please keep these details for future reference.

Importer address

  World of Sweets Ltd,
  LE11 5TX,
  UK.
  World of Sweets NI Ltd,
  PO Box 2318,
  Belfast,

Distributor address

  • World of Sweets Ltd,
  • LE11 5TX,
  • UK.
  • World of Sweets NI Ltd,
  • PO Box 2318,
  • Belfast,

  • World of Sweets Ltd,
  • LE11 5TX,
  • UK.
  www.worldofsweets.co.uk
  • World of Sweets NI Ltd,
  • PO Box 2318,
  • Belfast,
  BT1 9BH.
  www.pez.com

Net Contents

8 x 8.5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy1697kJ 400kcal
Fat:1.6g
of which saturates:1.6g
Carbohydrate:95g
of which sugars:95g
Protein:0g
Salt:0.83g
