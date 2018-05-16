Pez Refill 8 Pack

Product Description
- Fruit flavour sugar confectionery tablets.
- Supplied Individually.Pack of 8 x 8.5g Pez RefillsIdeal for party bagsSingle dispenser supplied colour and style may vary. Picture for display purpose only.Suitable for ages 3 Years Safety InformationWarning. Not suitable for Children under 3 years.
- Lactose and Gluten Free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 68G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Fully Hydrogenated Palm Fat, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavourings, Fruit and Plant Concentrates (Apple, Blackcurrant, Carrot, Safflower, Black Carrot, Sweet Potato, Grape, Lemon)
Storage
Store dry.
Preparation and Usage
- Please keep these details for future reference.
Importer address
- World of Sweets Ltd,
- LE11 5TX,
- UK.
- World of Sweets NI Ltd,
- PO Box 2318,
- Belfast,
Distributor address
- World of Sweets Ltd,
- LE11 5TX,
- UK.
- World of Sweets NI Ltd,
- PO Box 2318,
- Belfast,
Return to
- World of Sweets Ltd,
- LE11 5TX,
- UK.
- www.worldofsweets.co.uk
- World of Sweets NI Ltd,
- PO Box 2318,
- Belfast,
- BT1 9BH.
- www.pez.com
Net Contents
8 x 8.5g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|1697kJ 400kcal
|Fat:
|1.6g
|of which saturates:
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate:
|95g
|of which sugars:
|95g
|Protein:
|0g
|Salt:
|0.83g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.