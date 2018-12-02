By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mixed Nuts 250G

3(4)Write a review
Tesco Mixed Nuts 250G
£ 3.30
£13.20/kg
per 25g
  • Energy664kJ 161kcal
    8%
  • Fat14.3g
    20%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2656kJ / 643kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of almonds, hazelnuts, cashew nuts and walnuts.
  • HIGH IN FIBRE Harvested at their crunchiest and tumbled together
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Hazelnut, Almonds, Cashew Nuts, Walnuts, Blanched Almonds.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened reseal bag using the tab provided and consume within 1 month and by date shown

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in United Kingdom

Number of uses

10 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2656kJ / 643kcal664kJ / 161kcal
Fat57.1g14.3g
Saturates5.8g1.4g
Carbohydrate7.9g2.0g
Sugars3.0g0.8g
Fibre7.4g1.9g
Protein20.6g5.2g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

4 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Nowhere near as good as the original 200 gram

2 stars

Nowhere near as good as the original 200 gram Tesco mixed nuts- far too many blanched almonds.

Nice nuts

5 stars

I buy these all year round to snack on which stops me eating other less healthy snacks

Disappointed

1 stars

I buy the mixed nuts as a eat a few each day for health reasons + use some for cakes etc.. However, they have been of poor quality in recent months. I had decided not to buy them again until the quality & selection improved probably opting for the individually packed almonds/walnuts etc. but obviously more expensive. What are the almond shape white nuts?

Great value for money

5 stars

Quantity and quality nuts for the cost is better value than H&B!

