Tesco Wholefood Cashew Nuts 250G

i found that they were soft,not worth the money, i
i found that they were soft,not worth the money, i ground them up not to waste my money and put them in cake, wont be buying them again
Tasteless; are these laboratory created cashews
GM is forced on us by Trade. Money more important than health. I've eaten cashews all my life. Tesco cashews are perfect/uniformed in shape. 'TASTELESS' Supermarkets own produce are increasingly boycotted in my circles simply due to imitation goods. Sad but true!
Question
Was just wondering if there nuts was raw of roasted...
Good quality
Good value, tasty.
Best way to buy plain cashews
Most cost effective way to buy cashew nuts, great price, great quality
Good nuts!
They are what they say they are. They taste good and are perfect for salads, stir frys, cereals or just on their own
Cashew nuts
Get these every week,love them
Product acceptable but a little more expensive than equivalents
Do your own market research on competitors products