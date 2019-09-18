By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Wholefood Cashew Nuts 250G

4(8)Write a review
Tesco Wholefood Cashew Nuts 250G
£ 2.90
£11.60/kg

Offer

Per 25g
  • Energy602kJ 145kcal
    7%
  • Fat11.4g
    16%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2410kJ / 581kcal

Product Description

  • Cashew nuts.
  • SOURCE OF MAGNESIUM Harvested at the peak of the season for a subtly sweet flavour
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, reseal bag using the tab provided and consume within 1 month and by date shown.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Packing. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2410kJ / 581kcal602kJ / 145kcal
Fat45.7g11.4g
Saturates8.4g2.1g
Carbohydrate17.8g4.5g
Sugars5.5g1.4g
Fibre7.7g1.9g
Protein20.9g5.2g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
Magnesium257.0mg (69%NRV)64.3mg (17%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

8 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

i found that they were soft,not worth the money, i

1 stars

i found that they were soft,not worth the money, i ground them up not to waste my money and put them in cake, wont be buying them again

Tasteless; are these laboratory created cashews

1 stars

GM is forced on us by Trade. Money more important than health. I've eaten cashews all my life. Tesco cashews are perfect/uniformed in shape. 'TASTELESS' Supermarkets own produce are increasingly boycotted in my circles simply due to imitation goods. Sad but true!

Question

5 stars

Was just wondering if there nuts was raw of roasted...

Good quality

5 stars

Good value, tasty.

Best way to buy plain cashews

5 stars

Most cost effective way to buy cashew nuts, great price, great quality

Good nuts!

5 stars

They are what they say they are. They taste good and are perfect for salads, stir frys, cereals or just on their own

Cashew nuts

5 stars

Get these every week,love them

Product acceptable but a little more expensive than equivalents

4 stars

Do your own market research on competitors products

