By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Pistachio Nuts In Shell 250G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Pistachio Nuts In Shell 250G
£ 3.50
£14.00/kg
Per 25g
  • Energy602kJ 145kcal
    7%
  • Fat11.6g
    17%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2406kJ / 581kcal

Product Description

  • Roasted pistachio nuts in shells.
  • SOURCE OF PROTEIN Harvested at the peak of the season, and roasted for crunch and flavour
  • SOURCE OF PROTEIN Harvested at the peak of the season, and roasted for crunch and flavour
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, reseal using the tab provided and use within 1 month and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.

Recycling info

Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g
Energy2406kJ / 581kcal602kJ / 145kcal
Fat46.4g11.6g
Saturates5.9g1.5g
Carbohydrate10.2g2.6g
Sugars7.2g1.8g
Fibre11.6g2.9g
Protein24.9g6.2g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Crisp, tasty, fresh, fun to pop open

5 stars

These are good quality, i like Tesco brand nuts. I tend to chose tesco for pure ingredients more natural food. If you look at Tesco ingredients. I cant stand stale soft nuts ive never had that with Tesco brand. Pistachios fresh crisp and delicious. Even my dogs come running ehen they here me popping them open for me to pop the shells open for them. I have as a healthy, processed sugar free, natural treat with fresh dates. I don't eat processed sugar its not good. Its in all ready made everything. Natural nuts and fruit sugars are very safe for us ,nuts are very healthy a handful. Pistachios aid sleep too by raising melatonin levels. How our ancestors ate when healthy. What we should be eating for sweet treat fruit and nuts and healthy our body lives on fruit glycolysis. Very tasty pistachios, a couple pistachios a bite of date. Im.addicted. Healthier for kids too, fruit and nuts instead of junk.

Usually bought next

Tesco Cashew Nuts 250G

£ 2.90
£11.60/kg

Offer

Tesco Whole Food Sweet Almonds 250G

£ 3.60
£14.40/kg

Offer

Tesco Walnuts 200G

£ 2.75
£13.75/kg

Tesco Pecans Nuts 250G

£ 3.90
£15.60/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here