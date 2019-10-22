Tesco Pistachio Nuts In Shell 250G

Crisp, tasty, fresh, fun to pop open
These are good quality, i like Tesco brand nuts. I tend to chose tesco for pure ingredients more natural food. If you look at Tesco ingredients. I cant stand stale soft nuts ive never had that with Tesco brand. Pistachios fresh crisp and delicious. Even my dogs come running ehen they here me popping them open for me to pop the shells open for them. I have as a healthy, processed sugar free, natural treat with fresh dates. I don't eat processed sugar its not good. Its in all ready made everything. Natural nuts and fruit sugars are very safe for us ,nuts are very healthy a handful. Pistachios aid sleep too by raising melatonin levels. How our ancestors ate when healthy. What we should be eating for sweet treat fruit and nuts and healthy our body lives on fruit glycolysis. Very tasty pistachios, a couple pistachios a bite of date. Im.addicted. Healthier for kids too, fruit and nuts instead of junk.