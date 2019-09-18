Tesco Shelled Pistachio Nuts 250G

- Energy602kJ 145kcal7%
- Fat11.6g17%
- Saturates1.5g8%
- Sugars1.8g2%
- Salt0.1g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2406kJ / 581kcal
Product Description
- Shelled pistachio nuts.
- SOURCE OF PROTEIN Harvested at the peak of the season, and shelled for easy snacking
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, reseal using the tab provided and use within 1 month and by date shown.
Produce of
Packed in the U.K.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.
Recycling info
Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
250g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 25g
|Energy
|2406kJ / 581kcal
|602kJ / 145kcal
|Fat
|46.4g
|11.6g
|Saturates
|5.9g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|10.2g
|2.6g
|Sugars
|7.2g
|1.8g
|Fibre
|11.6g
|2.9g
|Protein
|24.9g
|6.2g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
