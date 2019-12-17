By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Imperial Leather Gentle Care Soap 4X100g

1(1)Write a review
Imperial Leather Gentle Care Soap 4X100g
£ 1.75
£0.44/100g

Product Description

  • A Mild and Creamy Bar, Enriched with Vitamin E for Sensitive Skin
  • Enjoy the soothing experience of Imperial Leather's Gentle Care bar, with a rich, creamy lather and a gentle fragrance that cleans and cares for all family's skin.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Sodium Palmate, Aqua, Sodium Palm Kernelate, Talc, Glycerin, Parfum, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Carbonate, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Etidronic Acid, Disodium Distyrylbiphenyl Disulfonate, Hydrolyzed MILK Protein, Tocopheryl Acetate, Linalool, Citronellol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Geraniol, CI 77891, CI 74160

Produce of

Made in Thailand

Name and address

  • PZ Cussons (UK) Ltd.,
  • Manchester,
  • M22 5TG.

Return to

  • For questions or comments, call free in the UK on 0800 581001, or write to:
  • Freepost RSGU-JUZT-ZCJU,
  • PZ Cussons (UK) Ltd.,
  • Manchester,
  • M22 5TG.
  • www.imperialleather.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 100g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Boot Leather Hands.

1 stars

Bought this soap as it stated it was for gentle care, and used for about three weeks. Mine and my daughters hands have never felt so dry and irritated. So much for gentle care!

Usually bought next

Colgate Triple Action Toothpaste 100Ml

£ 1.00
£1.00/100ml

Relonchem Paracetamol 500Mg Capsules 16S

£ 0.65
£0.04/each

Radox Feel Awake For Men 2 In 1 Shower Gel 250Ml

£ 1.00
£0.40/100ml

Offer

Colgate Total Original Care Toothpaste 125Ml

£ 4.00
£3.20/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here