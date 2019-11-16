By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Medium Chapatti Flour 10Kg

4(4)Write a review
Tesco Medium Chapatti Flour 10Kg
£ 5.00
£0.50/kg

Product Description

  • Wholemeal Wheat Flour.
  • Ideal for traditional Chapatti's
  • Pack size: 10kg

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

  • Contains gluten and wheat. Allergy Advice! For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Cooking suggestion; Ingredients for approx. 5 chapattis. 300g/11oz Chapatti Flour - Approx. 100ml - 200ml / 1/3 pint of water - 30ml / 2tbs sunflower oil (optional) STEP 1 Place flour in a large bowl, make a well in the centre and stir the water in stages. STEP 2 Add the oil and work into a soft dough by hand. Knead for approximately 5 minutes. STEP 3 Divide the dough into 5 equal pieces and make into small balls by hand. STEP 4 Roll out each piece on a floured surface, with a rolling pin, into a thin round circle. STEP 5 Place a tava or frying pan on a medium heat. Toss the raw chapatti between both hands, in quick succession. STEP 6 Place the chapatti into the tava / pan until blisters appear, then turn and cook the other side. (TIP: When blisters appear, carefully press with a folded tea towel, to allow the chapatti to rise). STEP 7 For a more traditional, risen chapatti, remove the chapatti from the tava/pan and place over an open gas flame for a few seconds, using tongs. STEP 8 Cook until golden brown on both sides and serve hot.

Produce of

Produce of the U.K., Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

- Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

10kg

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold 100g contains
Energy1555kJ / 367kcal
Fat1.6g
Saturates0.3g
Carbohydrate73.4g
Sugars1.4g
Fibre5.7g
Protein11.9g
Salt<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)-

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Good standby

5 stars

With a protein content of 11.9g per 100 this wholemeal flour is now my staple for making pizza (where you want a reasonable quick rise, but not too much) and for sauces, pancakes and flatbreads. Makes acceptable (and very cheap, wholesome) bread. Good also for heavy cakes like fruit cakes and gingerbread.

Remember you are buying 10kg of flour with this pr

1 stars

Remember you are buying 10kg of flour with this product. 10kg! If you make chapattis weekly you'll be keeping this bag a good long time or throwing 2/3 of it out.

very good

5 stars

very good

excellent

5 stars

Best flour in market - good taste and cheaper than most in market. Excellent value and taste.

