Tesco Medium Chapatti Flour 10Kg

Good standby
With a protein content of 11.9g per 100 this wholemeal flour is now my staple for making pizza (where you want a reasonable quick rise, but not too much) and for sauces, pancakes and flatbreads. Makes acceptable (and very cheap, wholesome) bread. Good also for heavy cakes like fruit cakes and gingerbread.
Remember you are buying 10kg of flour with this product. 10kg! If you make chapattis weekly you'll be keeping this bag a good long time or throwing 2/3 of it out.
very good
very good
excellent
Best flour in market - good taste and cheaper than most in market. Excellent value and taste.