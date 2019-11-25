By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Tall & Chunky Click Lid Bin Liners 20 Pack 50L

£ 3.30
£0.17/each

Product Description

  • Tesco 20 tall click bin liners drawstring.
  • Tall & Chunky Click Lid Bin Liners 20 Pack (50L)
  • Fits right in. Keeps your bin clean. Made from 100% recycled plastic*
  • Rim: 124cm approx. Length: 80cm approx. 50 litres approx. WARNINGS Keep this product away from Babies and small children to avoid danger of suffocation. This product is not recommended for food use. Do not put hot ash in these sacks. Glass and sharp objects must be wrapped securely before placing in the sack. Made from 100% Recycled Plastic, *excluding the drawstring tape

Information

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., ----

Recycling info

Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

20

These have not been a good quality for a long time

2 stars

These have not been a good quality for a long time. Thought it was a bad batch to begin with but no,still remained the same. They are so bad I double up to make sure they don't burst.

Shrinkflation at its worst.

1 stars

Cheap replacement for the original Tesco Tall and Chunky bin liners. And when I say cheap, I mean quality not price. Of course you can't 'do' shrink inflation' on the size, so instead it's on product thickness. This new one is FAR too thin. It almost disintegrates when you take the full bag out of the bin. Any slightly 'sharp' objects cause the liner to tear/puncture, causing leaks, and to add insult to injury, the length of the tie has been drastically reduced it's almost useless. I'll have to look elsewhere now. So sad. Years and years of buying these and now you'll lose another customer for them.

Strong burnt tyre smell.

3 stars

Always used these but for a few weeks now they give off a strong smell of rubber and chemicals. Please investigate Tesco cos they were smell free beforehand.

It fits my bin well, but the drawstring part often

3 stars

It fits my bin well, but the drawstring part often breaks with minimal effort. And the material is a bit thin, so sometimes breaks easily. Would prefer this with tie handles instead.

Different quality and inferior to earlier product.

1 stars

I order this regularly through my favourites, but the last time it was delivered it was a different product. The texture was thinner, which was disappointing, but more importantly it had an objectionable smell, which we don't want in our kitchen. I've had a refund, which is appreciated, but there's another issue: the product itself (not just the packaging) has been changed, while customers are left expecting the same thing. This isn't what we expect from Tesco. Please bring back the previous product or label this with a different name.

Unfortunately nearly every single one of these bin

1 stars

Unfortunately nearly every single one of these bin liners has torn open down the side as I tried - carefully- to open them. wont buy them again. Terrible waste of plastic..... and money!

Sufficiently strong and suitably sized.

5 stars

Sufficiently strong and suitably sized, these bin liners successfully line a bin.

Brilliant bin bags

5 stars

I love these bin bags so thick and trusting

