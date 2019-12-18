Ella's Kitchen Blueberry Baby Brekkie 100G
- Organic blueberries, pears, yoghurt, oats + rice
- Hello, I'm 100% organic blueberries, pears, yoghurt, oats + rice - with a dash of lemon juice - with nothing else added.
- Who am I made for? My pouch contains gently pasteurised smooth and creamy yoghurt so my ingredients are suitable from 6 months. I'm perfect as part of a filling breakfast, a snack or simple dessert. The Government advises that food containing dairy products should only be introduced into a baby's diet after 6 months.
- My dad made a promise to me and my brother Paddy that he would only use stuff in our products that is full of goodness. I told him everything also has to taste great and he agreed!
- Ella x
- Smooth + creamy
- I'm organic
- Ready-to-go brekkie
- No lumps or bits and nothing artificial
- Just yummy organic food for babies
- No added salt or water
- No added sugar - I contain naturally occurring sugars
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
Organic Pears 51%, Organic Whole Milk Natural Yoghurt 30%, Organic Blueberries 16%, Organic Oat Flour 2%, Organic Rice Flour 1%, Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate (a dash), Other Stuff 0%
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Oats
Storage
Keep me in a cupboard or a fridge. Once opened, I can be kept in the fridge for up to 48 hours. Do not freeze me - I won't like it.
Produce of
I'm produced in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Using me: Squeeze me into a bowl or straight onto a spoon. I'm best eaten chilled or a room temperature. Never put my pouch in the microwave.
Warnings
- Warning: My cap could be a choking hazard to children under 36 months. Please always keep out of their reach. If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your baby and return the damaged pouch to us.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Ella's Kitchen,
- RG9 4QG,
- UK.
Return to
- Call us on +44 (0) 330 016 5221
- Freepost Ella's Kitchen,
- Ella's Kitchen,
- RG9 4QG,
- UK.
Lower age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g pack
|Energy
|263kJ/63kcal
|Fat
|1.5g
|-of which saturates
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|9.3g
|-of which sugars
|7.5g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|Protein
|2.0g
|Salt
|0.05g
Safety information
