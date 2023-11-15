We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Spontex Multi Purpose Disposable Gloves 100 Pack

3.4(71)
Spontex Multi Purpose Disposable Gloves 100 Pack
Multipurpose.100% food safe.100% protection from food stains and odours.Easy fitting.Ideal for a range of tasks such as food preparation.Spontex Handy Everyday disposable gloves are easy fitting, multipurpose gloves perfect for a multitude of daily tasks. Made without latex and powder free, these gloves are 100% food contact safe and provide 100% protection from food stains and odours, making them ideal for a range of tasks such as food preparation, cleaning, gardening, DIY, painting, hair colouring, beauty, polishing shoes, car maintenance and pet care. They are specially designed to fit either hand and are easy to put on and take off.Composition: Synthetic material, latex free and non powdered, disposable gloves. Suitable for people with natural latex protein allergies. Fits either hand. Contains 100 disposable gloves. One size.Top Tip: Pop out the cut out in the box to turn it into a handy glove dispenser making it quick and convenient to grab a glove.Spontex disposable gloves can be recycled with TerraCycle®! Please visit www.spontex.co.uk/recycle to find out more about our scheme and help keep our disposable gloves out of landfill. Participation may be limited. The handy dispenser pack is made from 100% recycled card and is 100% recyclable with your usual household recycling.Did you know? Spontex Everyday household gloves are also available. These gloves have a special antibacterial treatment inside them that eliminates 99.9% of bacteria so they stay resher for longer, making them ideal for everyday household cleaning tasks such as washing up.At Spontex, we think your hands are precious and deserve the best, that's why we offer a complete range of gloves designed for specific tasks, to protect them each and every day.
Spontex develops and markets a full range of consumer driven products in the household cleaning category. Their cloths, scourers, gloves and mops are all designed to make everyday tasks better, quicker and easier. Spontex, champion of less effort.
Net Contents

100 x Disposable Gloves

Preparation and Usage

Single use disposable gloves. Not suitable for prolonged immersion in liquids. Avoid contact with ketones, acetone and nitrogenous organic products, hydrocarbon solvents and gasolines. Do not use with harsh chemicals. Performances are not significantly affected by ageing if the gloves are stored in the appropriate conditions (humidity, temperature, cleanliness, ventilation, lighting). Store away from direct heat and sunlight. Suitable for food contact.Complies with Regulation EU 2016/425 and European Standard EN 21420:2020 and PPE regulation 2016/425 as brought into UK law and amended. The EU and UK declarations of conformity are available to download at www.spontex.co.uk.

