Organix Noughts And Crosses

A great light and crispy snack
These crisps are a hit in out household. They have a great tangy flavour, though no too strong for toddlers, and are the perfect size for little fingers. I would definitely recommend these to mums.
These weren't that much to my toddlers taste but she nibbled on it a bit.
Surprisingly tasty yet not too salty. The pack sizes are super handy too
Slightly tangy tomato flavour
My baby enjoyed eating hen but did find them tangy .
Lovely baby snack
My daughter loves these. They are so soft for her to suck and so easy to eat. Really good as finger food. I also bought them as a treat for my niece and she loves the flavour saying they are like yummy sauce for her chips! There are always good offers available on these products which also impacts on my buying choices. We love that they are available as big bags or smaller ones for on the move as a multipack. Really great and love this product. Also my children love you can play noughts and crosses with them!
An essential
Great taste, easy to hold onto and not too messy. These are brilliant to take out and about and handy little snacks.
Fun shapes, tasty flavours
My baby and my toddler both love these. The shapes are fun and practical and the tomato flavour is nice and strong so they don't taste bland like some baby snacks. The multi pack packets are the perfect size for taking out and about
My Don's favourite snack! He even notices other people eating them. Lovely flavour and good size for little hands. I even enjoy the odd one when he let's me.