Organix Noughts And Crosses

Organix Noughts And Crosses
£ 2.00
£33.34/kg

Product Description

  • Baked corn snack coated with tomato and onion
  • Find us at www.organix.com
  • Goodies has a great new look, same great taste!
  • Our tomato noughts & crosses are made with organic corn, tomato powder and onion. They make the perfect baby finger food and toddler snack
  • Made just from corn, with no added salt, we simply bake them so they're tasty, light and crispy with heaps of flavour for growing taste buds.
  • We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic, feel-good baby and toddler snacks and food, to fuel your little one's wonder.
  • I'm organic
  • Suitable from 10+ months
  • Gluten free
  • Baked not fried
  • No added salt or sugar
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 60G
  • No added salt or sugar

Information

Ingredients

Corn 78.0%, Sunflower Oil 10.9%, Tomato Powder 7.6%, Apple Powder (contains Rice Flour) 1.7%, Onion Powder (contains Rice Flour) 1.7%, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)* <0.1%, Total 100%, *Thiamin (Vitamin B1) has no Organic certification

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Made under organic standards in the Netherlands

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 10 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.
  • IMPORTANT INFORMATION: The real ingredients in our puffs may stain so prepare for mess!

Name and address

  • Made exclusively for:
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.

Return to

  • We're here to help:
  • 0800 39 35 11 (UK) or 1 800 40 92 78 (ROI)
  • Freepost, Organix.
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.

Lower age limit

10 Months

Net Contents

4 x 15g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper portion (1/2 a bag)
Energy1853kJ/441kcal139kJ/33kcal
Fat14g1.0g
of which saturates1.5g0.1g
Carbohydrate68g5.1g
of which sugars5.2g<0.5g
Fibre4.5g<0.5g
Protein8.5g0.6g
Sodium0.01g<0.01g
Salt0.01g<0.01g
Thiamin (vitamin B1)0.60mg0.045mg
Contains naturally occurring sugars--

Safety information

View more safety information

SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 10 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food. IMPORTANT INFORMATION: The real ingredients in our puffs may stain so prepare for mess!

A great light and crispy snack

5 stars

These crisps are a hit in out household. They have a great tangy flavour, though no too strong for toddlers, and are the perfect size for little fingers. I would definitely recommend these to mums.

These weren't that much to my toddlers taste but s

3 stars

These weren't that much to my toddlers taste but she nibbled on it a bit.

Surprisingly tasty yet not too salty. The pack siz

4 stars

Surprisingly tasty yet not too salty. The pack sizes are super handy too

Slightly tangy tomato flavour

3 stars

My baby enjoyed eating hen but did find them tangy .

Lovely baby snack

5 stars

My daughter loves these. They are so soft for her to suck and so easy to eat. Really good as finger food. I also bought them as a treat for my niece and she loves the flavour saying they are like yummy sauce for her chips! There are always good offers available on these products which also impacts on my buying choices. We love that they are available as big bags or smaller ones for on the move as a multipack. Really great and love this product. Also my children love you can play noughts and crosses with them!

An essential

5 stars

Great taste, easy to hold onto and not too messy. These are brilliant to take out and about and handy little snacks.

Fun shapes, tasty flavours

5 stars

My baby and my toddler both love these. The shapes are fun and practical and the tomato flavour is nice and strong so they don't taste bland like some baby snacks. The multi pack packets are the perfect size for taking out and about

My Don's favourite snack! He even notices other pe

5 stars

My Don's favourite snack! He even notices other people eating them. Lovely flavour and good size for little hands. I even enjoy the odd one when he let's me.

