Elizabeth Shaw Mint Collection 200G

image 1 of Elizabeth Shaw Mint Collection 200G
£ 5.00
£2.50/100g

Product Description

  • A selection of dark (41%) and milk (30%) mint flavour chocolates.
  • Explore our sophisticated collection of irresistible chocolates infused with our specially selected mint oil
  • Share and enjoy our irresistible Mint Collection chocolates, perfect for special moments
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Whole Milk Powder, Water, Lactose (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Invert Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate, Stabiliser: Invertase, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 55% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 30% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Nuts

Storage

Keep cool and dry.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

Contains 33 chocolates

Name and address

  • Elizabeth Shaw Ltd.,
  • 1 Glentworth Court,
  • Lime Kiln Close,
  • Stoke Gifford,
  • Bristol,
  • BS34 8SR,

Return to

  • Guarantee: At Elizabeth Shaw we have a long-standing reputation for the quality of our products, which we value greatly. Therefore, if this product was damaged in any way when you received it, please return the complete package to us stating where and when you purchased it; we will replace it and refund your postage. This warranty applies within the UK only. It does not affect your statutory rights.
Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 2050 kJ
-488 kcal
Fat 22.3 g
of which saturates 13.5 g
Carbohydrate 65.2 g
of which sugars 60.1 g
Fibre 4.0 g
Protein 4.6 g
Salt 0.14 g

Using Product Information

