Elizabeth Shaw Mint Collection 200G

Product Description
- A selection of dark (41%) and milk (30%) mint flavour chocolates.
- Explore our sophisticated collection of irresistible chocolates infused with our specially selected mint oil
- Share and enjoy our irresistible Mint Collection chocolates, perfect for special moments
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Whole Milk Powder, Water, Lactose (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Invert Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate, Stabiliser: Invertase, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 55% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 30% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum
Allergy Information
- Also, may contain Nuts
Storage
Keep cool and dry.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
Contains 33 chocolates
Name and address
- Elizabeth Shaw Ltd.,
- 1 Glentworth Court,
- Lime Kiln Close,
- Stoke Gifford,
- Bristol,
- BS34 8SR,
Return to
- Guarantee: At Elizabeth Shaw we have a long-standing reputation for the quality of our products, which we value greatly. Therefore, if this product was damaged in any way when you received it, please return the complete package to us stating where and when you purchased it; we will replace it and refund your postage. This warranty applies within the UK only. It does not affect your statutory rights.
- Tel: 0800 9880 963
- www.elizabethshaw.co.uk
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|2050 kJ
|-
|488 kcal
|Fat
|22.3 g
|of which saturates
|13.5 g
|Carbohydrate
|65.2 g
|of which sugars
|60.1 g
|Fibre
|4.0 g
|Protein
|4.6 g
|Salt
|0.14 g
